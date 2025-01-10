TO THE MEMBERS OF

ARCHIDPLY INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Your Directors ‘are pleased to present the Twenty Nineth Annual Report together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The finan cial results of the Company during the year under reSchedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the details of Loans/ Advances made to and investments made in the subsidiary have been furnished in notes forming part of the accounts. Based on the -nancial statements for the -nancial year ended March 31, 2023, Archidpanel Industries Private Limited is considered as the material subsidiary of the Company in terms of the provisions of Regulation 16 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report of Archidpanel Industries Private Limited in Form MR-3 for the -nancial year ended March 31, 2024, is part of the annual report. In terms of the Regulation 46(2)(h) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the policy for determining material subsidiaries is placed on the website of the Company at www.archidply.com.

Further, the Company does not have any joint venture or associate company during the year or at any time after the closure of the year and till the date of the report.

EXPANSION

During the year, the wholly owned subsidiary of the company commenced commercial production of manufacturing Medium Density Fiberboard and allied products. During the year your company has invested Rs. 1650.00 Lakh towards setting up of MDF Plant at Sitarganj, Uttarakhand. Overall investment by your company is Rs. 4240.00 Lakh as on March 31, 2024.

FINANCE

Cash and cash equivalents and bank balances other than cash and cash equivalent as at March 31, 2024 was Rs. 17.69 lakh and Rs. 52.35 Lakh respectively. The company continues to focus on judicious management of its working capital, receivables, inventories and other working capital parameters under strict monitoring.

DEPOSITS

During the -nancial year under review, the company did not accept any deposit covered under chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided along with the purpose are given in the Notes to the Financial Statement of the company forming part of this Annual Report.

MATERIAL CHANGE AND COMMITMENT

During the year, the wholly owned subsidiary of the company commenced commercial production of manufacturing Medium Density Fiberboard and allied products with e ect from March 30, 2024.

There have been no other material changes and commitments a ecting the -nancial position of the Company between the close of the year till the date of this report. As such there is no signi-cant and material order by the regulator/court/tribunal/ impacting the going concern status and the Company operation in future.

view are summarized as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 43,575.11 41,450.18 43,567.16 42,174.92 Other Income 265.49 224.69 265.15 232.85 Total Income 43,840.60 41,674.87 43,832.31 42,407.77 P rofit Before Financial expenses & Depreciation 2,439.91 2,625.97 2,423.51 2,631.97 Less: Depreciation & Amortization Expenses 441.35 398.50 446.75 400.96 Less: Finance Costs 742.56 576.32 745.03 576.32 P rofit before tax 1,256.01 1,651.15 1,231.73 1,654.69 Taxation 526.48 428.56 521.89 429.56 P rofit after tax 729.53 1,222.59 709.84 1,225.13 Other Comprehensive Income 61.87 (68.84) 61.87 (68.84) Total Comprehensive Income 791.40 1,153.75 771.71 1,156.29

OPERATIONAL REVIEW: The highlights of the Companys performance are as under: STANDALONE The Companys total Income during the year under review are Rs. 43,575.11 lakh as compared to Rs. 41450.18 lakh in previous year. The P

rofit

after Tax for the year is Rs. 729.53 lakh as compared to Rs. 1222.59 lakh in previous year. Net worth increased to Rs. 11,171.72 lakh at the end of the year 2024 from Rs. 10,380.32 lakh at the end of previous year 2023. CONSOLIDATED The Companys Total Income during the year under review are Rs. 43,567.16 lakh. The P

rofit

after Tax for the year is Rs. 709.84 lakh. EFFECTS OF GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN AND LOGISTICS DISRUPTION Global supply chain and logistics disruption, container capacity constraints and geo-political tensions resulted in an increase in the freight costs and delivery times and higher commodity prices (e.g. Raw material). Despite such a situation, the Companys plant operations continued to run smoothly, while ensuring adherence to necessary safety measures. RESERVES During the Financial year 2023-24, the Company has proposed no amount transfer to reserves. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY During the

finan

cial year, there has been no change in the business of the company or in the nature of business carried by the Company during the

finan

cial year under review. DIVIDEND: Keeping in view to further improve the capacity utilization and consolidate its existing facilities, the Board has considered prudent to conserve and retain the p

rofit

for further improvement. The Board regrets its inability to recommend any dividend. SHARE CAPITAL The paid up equity capital as on March 31, 2024 was _ 19,86,50,000. The Company has not issued shares with

differ

finan

cial year under review, the company did not accept any deposit covered under chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided along with the purpose are given in the Notes to the Financial Statement of the company forming part of this Annual Report. MATERIAL CHANGE AND COMMITMENT During the year, the wholly owned subsidiary of the company commenced commercial production of manufacturing Medium Density Fiberboard and allied products with

effect

from March 30, 2024. There have been no other material changes and commitments

affect

ing the

finan

cial position of the Company between the close of the year till the date of this report. As such there is no s

ignifi

cant and material order by the regulator/court/tribunal/ impacting the going concern status and the Company operation in future. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY Internal Financial Controls are an integrated part of the risk management process, addressing

finan

cial and

finan

cial reporting risks. The internal

finan

cial controls have been embedded in the business processes and continuous monitoring of the internal

finan

cial control systems by the internal auditors during the course of their audits. We believe that these systems provide reasonable assurance that our internal

finan

cial controls are designed

effect

ively and are operating as intended. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Managing Director of the Board. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES During the

finan

cial year ended March 31, 2024, all the contracts or arrangements or transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on ‘arms length basis and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Regulation 23 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. In accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, 2015, your Company has a Policy on Related-Party Transactions placed on the website of the Company at www.archidply.com. All related-party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for review and approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee and the Board is obtained for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature. A statement giving details of all related-party transactions is placed before the Audit Committee for their noting/approval every quarter. There were no materially s

ignifi

cant transactions with related parties (i.e. transactions exceeding 10% of the annual consolidated turnover) during the year as per the last audited

finan

cial statements. Accordingly, the disclosure of transactions entered into with related parties pursuant to the provisions of Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts), Rules 2014 in Form AOC-2 is not applicable. All related-party transactions are mentioned in the notes to the accounts. The Directors draw attention of the members to the Notes to the

finan

cial statements which sets out the disclosure for related-party transactions. CREDIT RATING DURING YEAR 2024 CRISIL had rea

firm

ed the rating of BBB / Stable for the bank loan facilities of Rs 80.5 Crore of Archidply Industries Ltd. on 02 February, 2024. _CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES The Board of Directors of the Company has adopted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy on the recommendation of the CSR Committee and this Policy has been amended from time to time to ensure its continued relevance and to align it with the amendments to applicable provisions of law. The Company undertakes CSR activities in accordance with the said Policy. The Company has adopted a strategy for undertaking CSR activities through various Foundation and is committed to allocating at least 2% of average net p

rofit

of the previous 3 years in line with the Companys CSR Policy and strategy, the Company plans interventions, inter alia, in the

field

of health and nutrition, education, water, environment & sanitation, agri-livelihoods, livelihoods and other initiatives. The CSR Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at the link: www.archidply.com. During the year under review, the Company has spent the entire mandated amount of Rs. 21.87 Lakh on CSR activities. The annual report on our CSR activities is appended as Annexure B to the Boards report. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: The particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under the Act, are provided in Annexure C to this Report. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with workers and employees at all levels. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSON: A) Appointment of Independent Director: During the year, the Board of Directors, on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (‘NRC), in its meeting held on January 25, 2024 approved and recommended to the shareholders for their approval, the appointment of Mr. Rohit Pareek (DIN:08132565) as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold

office

for a period of

five

(5) consecutive years w.e.f. January 25, 2024. The Company received the approval of the members of the Company on April 17, 2024, by way of Postal Ballot, for the appointment of Mr. Rohit Pareek as an Independent Director of the Company. B) Director liable to Retire by Rotation Pursuant to Section 152 and other applicable provisions of the Act, read with the Articles of Association of the Company, one-third of the Directors, as are liable to retire by rotation, shall retire every year and, if eligible, may

offer

themselves for reappointment at every AGM. Accordingly, one of the Directors, other than an Independent Director, would be liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM. Mr. Rajiv Daga, Managing Director & CEO of the company, will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible

offer

s himself for re-appointment. Brief resume of the Directors proposed to be appointed/ reappointed, the nature of their expertise in s

pecifi

c functional areas and the names of the companies in which they hold the directorship and Chairmanship / Membership of Board Committees etc. are provided in the Notice to Members and report on Corporate Governance forming part of this Annual Report. Further, the shareholders of Archidply Industries Limited at its Meeting held on June 29, 2019 had re-appointed, Mr. Mohammed Shahid Aftab, (DIN 01363518) as an Independent Director for a period of

five

(5) consecutive years w.e.f. April 1, 2019 up to March 31, 2024. Accordingly, Mr. Mohammed Shahid Aftab had completed his term of 5 (

five

) consecutive years at the close of business hours on March 31, 2024 and hence, ceased to be an Independent Director of the Archidply Industries Limited. The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the valuable contribution by him. None of the Directors of your Company is disq

ualifi

ed as per provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Directors of the Company have made necessary disclosures as required under various provisions of the Companies Act. All independent directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the requirement of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. There were no changes to the Key Managerial Personnel since last annual general meeting. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT: Our corporate governance report for

finan

cial year 2023-24 forms part of this Annual Report. The requisite c

ertifi

cate from the Secretarial Auditor of the Company con

firm

ing compliance with the conditions of corporate governance as stipulated under SEBI LODR is annexed to the corporate governance report. BOARD EVALUATION The Company has laid down a process for evaluation of the Board and Committees of Board as also evaluation of the performance of each of the Directors. The evaluation is conducted and monitored by the Chairperson, Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) in consultation with the members of the committee. Each of the Directors are given a self-assessment Questionnaire, covering degree of ful

fill

ment of their responsibilities, Board structure and composition, Responsibilities of Committee,

effect

iveness of the Board process, information and functioning, Board culture and dynamics, quality of relationship between the Board and Management etc. The evaluation process inter alia considers attendance of Directors at Board and committee meetings, acquaintance with business, communicating inter se board members,

effect

ive participation, domain knowledge, compliance with code of conduct, vision and strategy, benchmarks established by global peers, etc., which is in compliance with applicable laws, regulations and guidelines. The Board carried out annual performance evaluation of the Board, Board Committees and Individual Directors and Chairperson. The Chairman of the respective Board Committees shared the report on evaluation with the respective Committee members. The performance of each Committee was evaluated by the Board, based on report on evaluation received from respective Board Committees. The reports on performance evaluation of the Individual Directors were reviewed by the Chairman of the Board. MEETINGS The board met four times during the

finan

cial year 2023-24. For details of meetings of the Board, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report which is a part of this Annual Report. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT: Based on the framework of internal

finan

cial controls established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and reviews performed by Management in concurrence with the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal

finan

cial controls were adequate and

effect

ive during the

finan

cial year 2023-24. In Compliance with section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors to the best of their knowledge and hereby con

firm

the following: (a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; (b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a 2 true and fair view of the state of

affair

s of the company at the end of the

finan

cial year and of the p

rofit

and loss of the company for that period; (c) The directors had taken proper and s

ufficien

t care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; (e) The directors had laid down internal

finan

cial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal

finan

cial controls are adequate and operating

effect

ively. (f) The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating

effect

ively. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME The details of the familiarisation programme undertaken have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report. CODE OF CONDUCT: 3 The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders. The Code gives guidance through examples on the expected behavior from an employee in a given situation and the reporting structure. All the Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have con

firm

ed compliance with the Code. VIGIL MECHANISM Your Company has established a "Vigil Mechanism" for its employees and directors, enabling them to report any concerns of unethical behavior, suspected fraud or violation of the Companys ‘Code of Conduct. To this

effect

, the Board has adopted a ‘Whistle Blower Policy, which is overseen by the Audit Committee. The policy provides safeguards against victimisation of the Whistle Blower. Employees and other stakeholders have direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee for lodging concerns if any, for review. The Whistle Blower Policy of your Company is posted on the website of the Company www.archidply.com AUDITORS 1. STATUTORY AUDITORS The Report given by M/s. GRV & PK, Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn. No. 008099S), Statutory Auditors on the

finan

cial statement of the Company for the year 2023-24 is part of Annual Report. There has been no q

ualifi

cation, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer in their Report. During the year under review, there were no material or serious instances of fraud falling within the purview of Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, by

office

rs or employees reported by the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the course of the audit conducted and therefore no details are required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(ca) of the Act. . SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed M/s. Rajneesh Sharma & Co, Practicing Company Secretary to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the

finan

cial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed as Annexure D. There has been no q

ualifi

cation, reservation, or adverse remark given by the Secretarial Auditors in their Report. M/s. Rajneesh Sharma & Co, Practicing Company Secretary, had undertaken the Secretarial audit of the Companys material subsidiary, Archidpanel Industries Private Limited, for the

finan

cial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit report con

firm

s that the material subsidiary has complied with the provisions of the Companies Act, Rules, Regulations and Guidelines as applicable, and that there were no deviations or noncompliance. As required under Regulation 24A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the report of the Secretarial Audit is annexed to this report. The observations of Secretarial Auditors mentioned in the Secretarial Audit Report of said material subsidiary are self-explanatory. . INTERNAL AUDITOR The Board appointed M/s Girdhari Sharma & Company, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company to carry out internal audit of branches,

office

s and manufacturing units of the Company. Internal auditors periodically report on the design de_ciency and operational ine_ciency, if any, apart from recommending further improvement measures, to accomplish the Company objectives more

efficien

tly. The observations and agreed action plans are presented quarterly, to the Audit Committee that reviews the adequacy of the controls implemented by the Management. The Audit Committee quarterly reviews the Internal Audit reports. CERTIFICATE OF NON-DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS A c

ertifi

cate from M/s Rajneesh Sharma & Co. (Membership No. 5549, COP No. 24210), Practicing Company Secretary to the

effect

that none of the Directors of the Company have been debarred or disq

ualifi

ed from being appointed or continuing as Directors of the Company by the Board/ Ministry of Corporate

Affair

s or any such statutory authority is attached at the end of this report SHARE REGISTRAR & TRANSFER AGENT (R&T) M/s. KFin Technologies Limited (Formerly K_n Technologies Private Limited) is the R&T Agent of the Company. Their contact details are mentioned in the Report on Corporate Governance. EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN The Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at www.archidply.com . BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT Your Company has an elaborate Risk Management Framework, which is designed to enable risks to be i

dentifi

ed, assessed and mitigated appropriately. On the basis of risk assessment criteria, the Company has been entrusted with the responsibility to assist the Board in: (a) Overseeing and approving the Companys Risk Management Framework; and (b) Overseeing that all the risks that the organisation faces such as

finan

cial, credit, market, liquidity, security, property, IT, legal, regulatory, reputational and other risks have been i

dentifi

ed and assessed and there is an adequate risk management infrastructure is in place, capable of addressing those risks. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Particulars of employees remuneration, as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, forms a part of this report as Annexure E. Considering

first

proviso to Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report, excluding the said information, was sent to the members of the Company and others entitled thereto. The said information is available for inspection at the registered

office

of the Company during working hours up to the date of ensuing annual general meeting. Any member interested in obtaining such information may write to the Company Secretary in this regard. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY & PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARRASMENT The Company has always provided a congenial atmosphere for work to all employees that is free from discrimination of any kind. It has provided equal opportunities of employment to all without regard to the nationality, religion, caste, colour, language, marital status and sex. The Company has also framed policy on ‘Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the workplace. We follow a gender-neutral approach in handling complaints of sexual harassment and we are compliant with the law of the land wherever we operate. There was no complaint related to sexual harassment during the calendar year 2023 and till the date of this report. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD Currently, the board has four Committees: the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The majority of the members of these committees are Independent and non-executives. A detailed note on the composition of the board and other committees is provided in the corporate governance report section of this Annual Report. CEO AND CFO CERTIFICATION Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, the CEO and CFO c

ertifi

cation is attached with the Annual Report. The Managing Director & CEO and the Chief Financial

Officer

also provide quarterly c

ertifi

cation on

finan

cial results while placing the

finan

cial results before the Board in terms of the SEBI LODR Regulations. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS AND INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS The Board of Directors a

firm

s that during the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India i.e. SS-1 and SS-2 relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings respectively and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. In the preparation of the Financial Statements, the Company has also applied the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) s

pecifi

ed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. LISTING FEES The Equity shares of the Company are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (BSE) & National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). The annual listing fee for the year 2024-25 was paid within the scheduled time to BSE & NSE. TRANSFER OF SHARES As n

otifi

ed under Regulation 40(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, except in case of transmission or transposition of securities, requests for

effect

ing transfer of securities shall not be processed unless the securities are held in the dematerialised form with a depository. GENERAL Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: 1. Issue of equity shares with

differ

ential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise as per Section 43(a)(ii) of the Companies Act, 2013; 2. The Company does not have any scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the b

enefit

of employees; 3. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries; 4. No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board; 5. Issue of Shares including Sweat Equity Shares to the employees of the Company under any scheme as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Companies Act,2013; 6. No instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Companies Act, 2013. 7. Disclosure of reason for

differ

ence between valuation done at the time of taking loan from bank and at the time of one time settlement. There was no instance of onetime settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT The Board of Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the

finan

cial institutions, banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review. The Boards of Directors also wish to place on record its deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives,

staff

and workers.