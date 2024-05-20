To The Members of

M/S. ARCHIDPLY INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of M/s. Archidply Industries Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone Financial Statement".

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its Profit, total comprehensive Loss, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addresses the matter is provided in that context.

Descriptions of Key Audit Matter How we addressed the matter in our audit Valuation of Inventories Refer to note 8 to the financial statements. We obtained assurance over the appropriateness of the managements assumptions applied in calculating the value of the inventories and related provisions by: The Company is having Inventory of Rs. 5194.52 Lakh as on 31st March, 2024. • Completed a walkthrough of the inventory valuation process and assessed the design and implementation of the key controls addressing the risk. Inventories are to be valued as per Ind AS 2. As described in the accounting policies in note 1(9) to the financial statements, inventories are carried at the lower of cost and net realisable value. As a result, the management applies judgment in determining the appropriate provisions against inventory of Stores, Raw Material, Finished goods and Work in progress based upon a detailed analysis of old inventory, net realisable value below cost based upon future plans for sale of inventory. • Verifying the effectiveness of key inventory controls operating over inventories; including sample based physical verification. To ensure that all inventories owned by the entity are recorded and recorded inventories exist as at the year-end and valuation has been done correctly • Verify that the adequate cut off procedure has been applied to ensure that purchased inventory and sold inventory are correctly accounted. • Reviewing the document and other record related to physical verification of inventories done by the management during the year. • Verify that inventories are valued in accordance with Ind AS 2 • Verifying for a sample of individual products that costs have been correctly recorded. • Comparing the net realisable value to the cost price of inventories to check for completeness of the associated provision. • Reviewing the historical accuracy of inventory provisioning and the level of inventory write-offs during the year. Our Conclusion Based on the audit procedures performed we did not identify any material exceptions in the Inventory valuation. Revenue recognition on sale of goods and impairment loss allowance on trade receivables Our audit procedures included, amongst others: Revenue is measured based on the transaction price, which is the consideration, adjusted for volume discounts, rebates, scheme allowances, price concessions, incentives and returns, if any, (variable consideration) as specified in the contracts with the customers. • Tested a sample of sales transactions for compliance with the Companys accounting principles to assess the completeness, occurrence and accuracy of revenue recorded. An estimate of variable consideration payable to the customers is recorded as at the year end. Such estimation is done based on the terms of contracts, rebates and discounts schemes and historical experience. • We read and evaluated the Companys policies for revenue recognition and impairment loss allowance and assessed its compliance with Ind AS 115 - Revenue From Contracts With Customers and Ind AS 109 Financial Instruments, respectively. In accordance with Ind AS 109 - Financial Instruments, the Company follows simplified approach for recognition of impairment loss allowance on trade receivables. In calculating the impairment loss allowance, the Company has considered its credit assessment and other related credit information for its customers to estimate the probability of default in future and has considered estimates of possible effect from increased uncertainties in economic environment. We identified estimation of variable consideration and impairment loss allowance on trade receivables as a key audit matter because the Companys management exercises significant judgments and estimates in calculating the said variable consideration and impairment loss allowance • We assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to sales including variable consideration and impairment loss allowance on trade receivables. • We performed the following tests for a sample of transactions relating to variable consideration: • Read the terms of contract including rebates and discounts schemes as approved by authorized personnel. • Evaluated the assumptions used in estimation of variable consideration by comparing with the past trends and understand the reasons for deviation. • Performed retrospective review to identify and evaluate variances. • Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over computation of incentives and pay out against the corresponding liability • We evaluated managements assessment of the assumptions used in the calculation of impairment loss allowance on trade receivables, including consideration of the current and estimated future uncertain economic conditions. • For sample customers, we tested past collection history, customers credit assessment and probability of default assessment performed by the management. • We tested the mathematical accuracy and computation of the allowances. • We read and assessed the relevant disclosures made within the standalone financial statements. Our conclusion: Based on the audit procedures performed we did not identify any material exceptions in the recognition of revenue and incentives and discount expenses.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to the Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibility of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting standards)Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection, application, implementation and maintenance of appropriate of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management. • Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act,2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive Income, Standalone Statement of changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting standards) Rules, 2015, a amended from time to time. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" Our Report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith in respect of audit trail are as stated in the paragraph 2B(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. 2B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations which could impact its financial position as mentioned in note no.36 to the standalone Financial Statement. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferredto the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company. iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other source or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: • directly or indirectly lender invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Companyor • provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, • directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or • provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c. Based on audit procedures as we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv(a) and iv(b) contain any material mis-statement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, hence the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit. The back-up of audit trail (edit log) has been maintained on the servers physically located in India for financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2C. With respect to the matter to be includedin the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us. For GRV & PK Chartered Accountants FRN: 008099S (Kamal Kishore) Partner (Membership Number.205819) UDIN:24205819BKCNGA2427 Place: Delhi Date: 20.05.2024 Annexure -A to the Independent Auditors Reporton the standalone financial statements of Archidply Industries Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024 The Annexure 1 referred to in Independent Auditors Report Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of M/s. Archidply Industries Limited ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that: (i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment; (B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, these Properties, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company, in case of land which are on long term lease from government, the lease agreement are duly executed in favor of company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. (e) ccording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) On basis of information and explanation given to us, Physical verification of Inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. Procedure of physical verification of Inventory followed by the management is reasonable & adequate in relation to the size of company and nature of its business and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of stocks as compared to book records that were 10% or more. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five hundred Lakhs rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks compare with the books of account of the company are as below:

Quarter As per bank return As per books of account Difference %age of Differences Q1 5,687.17 Lakhs 5,687.09 Lakhs 0.08 Lakhs 0.001% Q2 6,248.16 Lakhs 6,248.16 Lakhs - - Q3 6,482.24 Lakhs 6,482.24 Lakhs - - Q4 5,194.69 Lakhs 5,194.52 Lakhs 0.17 Lakhs 0.003%

(iii) The Company has made Investments, provided guarantees, granted loans and advances in nature of unsecured loans to companies during the year. (a) In respect of loans & advances and Guarantee, Company has granted unsecured Loans and given Guarantee to its subsidiary and associates entity during the year, as detailed below:

Particulars Aggregate amount during the year Balance outstanding at the Balance sheet date Unsecured loan to Wholly owned Subsidiary 723.30 Lakhs Nil Investment in shares of Subsidiary Company 1650.00 Lakhs 4240.00 Lakhs Corporate Guarantee to Bankers of Subsidiary - 9030.00 Lakhs Corporate Guarantee to Bankers of Associate - 2500.00 Lakhs

(b) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanation given to us, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, and Guarantee given during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated and the same loan has been converted into investments during the year after charging interest on the same by the company. (d) As there is no stipulation about repaymentof loan by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. (e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. (f) The Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. The same has been converted into investments during the year. Aggregate amount of loan to related parties which is transferred to Investment as defined in section 2(76) of companies Act 2013 is as below:

Loan Amount Archidpanel Industries Private Limited 1225.00 Lakhs

(iv) The company has complied with the provisions of section 185 & 186 of the companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investment made & guarantees provided, as applicable. (v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any public deposits during the year to which section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the act are applicable. Accordingly, clause (v)of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company. (vi) As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. Accordingly, clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company. (vii) (a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears /were outstanding as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of disputed Sales Tax, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Service Tax, Excise duty and Cess which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of any dispute are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of the dues Disputed amount pending(Amount in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates (Financial Years) Forum where dispute is pending. Central Excise Act Excise duty Rs.81.02 Lakhs 2000-2003 CESTAT Income Tax Act Income Tax Rs.80.33 Lakhs 2019-2020 CIT Appellate - 1