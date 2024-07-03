Archidply Industries Ltd Summary

Archidply Industries Limited was incorporated on September 5, 1995 as ATP Silvi Products Limited. Until 2005, ATP Silvi did not carry any manufacturing activities. Mr Deen Dayal Daga, Mr Shyam D Daga, Mr Rajiv D Daga and Assam Timber Products Private Limited have promoted the Company. ATP Silvi was incorporated with the aim of raising tree & other plantations on wasteland. Thereafter it was thought that ATP Silvi could manufacture medium density fibre boards (MDF panels) and uses the plantations for own consumption.Subsequently, in June 2005, the Company has received recommendation of CEC for grant of licence for manufacture of plywood and particleboard at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. In March 2007, the company name was changed to Archidply Industries Limited.In 1995, The Company Individual Promoters acquired The Mysore Chipboards Limited (TMCL), which had two manufacturing divisions, namely plywood and block board and particle and laminated board (the Manufacturing Divisions), located at Mysore. TMCL had been closed for about 7 years since 1988; after the acquisition the manufacturing activities were successfully revived, and TMCL commenced manufacture of plywood, which were marketed under the trademark and label Archidply since 1995.Assam Timber Products Private Limited (ATPL) was engaged in the business of manufacturing plywood, block board and decorative plywood and has been marketing its products under trademark and label Archidply nationally through their dealers and distributors network since 1976. Pursuant to a Deed of Assigment dated July 8, 2000, Assam Timber Products Private Limited transferred all its proprietary rights in the mark Archidply alongwith the goodwill of business relating to the goods in respect of which such trademark was used to TMCL. ATPL factory at Assam was shut down in December 1996 following the Honble Supreme Courts Order directing closure of all wood based industries located in the States of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. However ATPL continued with its trading activity thereafter.Scheme of Demerger, effective from April 1, 2005, both the Manufacturing Divisions of The Mysore Chipboards Limited that were functional at that particular point of time, were demerged and merged with ATP Silvi Products Limited and the production continued after demerging. All assets and liabilities of the Manufacturing Divisions including the mark Archidply were transferred to Company.The Company inaugurated the first phase of the Chintamani Project for setting up the new manufacturing facility for PrelaminatedParticle Board and Decorative Plywood on 09th October, 2008. The commercial production for the 1st phase of the project started from01 January, 2009.During 2008-09, Company completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) for part funding its new project at Chintamani & expansion project at Rudrapur, and issued and allotted 66,15,720 equity shares of Rs 10 each and as a result, the Shares got listed at the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd from July 04, 2008. The Company opened new stock depots in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bubaneshwar and Bangalore so as to increase its stocking capacity and ease out inventory management. It increased marketing offices to nearly 25 from 16.The Mysore Units manufacturing facilities of the decorative veneer & pre-laminated Particle Board was shifted to the Chintamani Unit during 2011. The Company along with its associate companies/entities invested in the new manufacturing unit for the Company to be set up by the name Wartayar Veneer Industries Private Limited for Manufacturing of Commercial Face Veneer, Core Veneer, Sawn Timber, Teak Veneer & Plywood in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, with a 19% investment in the shares of the Company by the Archidply Industries Limited and 81% investment in the shares of the Company by the associate companies & entities. The Wartayar Veneer Industries Private Limited started its first phase of commercial production of manufacturing of face veneer and core veneer, in March 2016.On 30th May, 2018 the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and transfer of Chintamani Unit into Archidply Dcor Ltd., was approved by the Board of Directors, to streamline the business of Archidply Industeies Limited (the Demerged Company or AIL) by way of a Demerger of the Demerged Undertaking i.e. Chintamani Undertaking ,to Archidply Decor Limited (the Resulting Company or ADL).During 2022, Company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Archidpanel Industries Private Limited (AIPL) w.e.f. February 12, 2022 to set up a greenfield project for manufacturing Medium Density Fiberboard and allied products. It established a a branch office in Visakhapatnam with a view to strengthen its presence in South India.During the year 2024, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company commenced commercial production of manufacturingMedium Density Fiberboard and allied products with effect from March 30, 2024.