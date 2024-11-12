iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Archidply Industries Ltd Board Meeting

100.37
(0.34%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:44:55 AM

Archidply Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
ARCHIDPLY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ARCHIDPLY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of BoardMeeting - Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202413 May 2024
ARCHIDPLY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
ARCHIDPLY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. the un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. 2. Any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the Board. Results for the quarter ended on 31.12.23 outcome of board meeting Change in directorate (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

Archidply Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Archidply Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.