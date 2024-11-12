Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

ARCHIDPLY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

ARCHIDPLY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of BoardMeeting - Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

ARCHIDPLY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024