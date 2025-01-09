Archidply Industries Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

GLOBAL ECONOMY

The World economic activity has proven more resilient than expected, considering Russias war of aggression against Ukraine and the resurgence of COVID-19 in China. Even though these factors weighed on economic growth, the global economy battled these headwinds with a GDP of 3.4%.

The real GDP print was subdued in all the advanced economies, including the United States and the Euro area, except major Asian emerging markets. Households spent more to satisfy pent- up demand, particularly on services, despite heightened inflation, partly by drawing down their stock of savings as economies reopened.

On the supply side, easing bottlenecks and declining transportation costs reduced pressures on input prices and allowed a rebound in previously constrained sectors. Energy markets have adjusted faster than expected to the shock from Russias invasion of Ukraine.

Despite ongoing supply chain issues and volatile commodity prices, the global manufacturing sector output grew by a healthy 3.8% in 2022. Regionally, growth in Europe has been slow throughout the year, while it was stronger in APAC.

Global trade hit a record high of US$ 32 trillion in 2022, with trade in goods reaching US$ 25 trillion, with a growth of 10% over the previous year.

Outlook: Moving forward, global growth is projected to fall to 2.8% in 2023, considering the rise in central bank rates to fight inflation, especially in advanced economies and because of the war in Ukraine. But it is likely to go up again in 2024 to 3%. Advanced economies will continue to witness economic downturns, while global headline inflation is set to fall from 8.7% in 2022 to 7% in 2023 on the back of lower commodity prices.

(Source: IMF, World Economic Outlook, April 2023)

(Source: https://unctad.org/news/global- trade-set-hit-record-32-trillion-2022-outlook- increasingly-gloomy-2023)

INDIAN ECONOMY

Indias overall growth remains robust despite the risks that the global economic turmoil has brought to the economy. Indias GDP grew by 7.2% in FY23 owing to a broad-based improvement in domestic drivers such as private consumption, public consumption, and a surge in business investments.

The Government emphasised capital expenditure to push economic growth, and it worked. It remained a significant driver for investment as it increased by 63.4% in the first eight months of FY23.

Inflation surged in FY23 as a result of the global geo-political crisis and supply chain issues. With higher food prices, the annual average inflation touched 6.7%. But because of prompt action by the RBI, inflation showed signs of moderation by the end of the last fiscal.

Despite inflation, private consumption expenditure, which comprises 61% of the GDP, grew by an estimated 7.5% higher than the pre-pandemic 5-year average of 6.9%.

In FY23, Industrial Production in India (IIP) recorded a growth of 5.1% for the entire year. The eight-core sector, which comprises little more than 40% of IIP, stood at 7.6% in the same period. Electricity generation surged 8.9% in FY23 over the corresponding previous year.

Indias exports (including merchandise and services) are expected to have increased by 13.84% to a record USD 770.18 billion in 2022-23. In the meantime, the Indian rupee was seen steadily depreciating from 74.50 to 83.25, a fall of more than 11% on a y-o-y basis.

Outlook: In FY24, inflation is expected to moderate to 5.1% but will likely stay above RBIs tolerance limit. Like last financial year, the Government of Indias increasing capex for infrastructure is anticipated to drive investment growth in this fiscal year as well.

Further, moderation in commodity prices and robust credit growth are expected to support overall growth, which is why Indias GDP is projected to be around 6% which is among the fastest in the world.

However, weak global demand, high- interest rates and their impact on household budgets, global recessionary environment, contraction in exports and their impact on employment, and the potential effects of El Nino on crops can negatively impact economic growth.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/factory-

output-rises-i-i0-in-march-grows-by-5-i-in- fy23-ii68389438/650.html https://thewire.in/economy/eight-core-sector- industries-post-3-6-growth-in-march-slowest- in-five-months#:~:text=The%20growth%20 rate%20of%20eight,%25%20recorded%20 in%20202i%2D22.

https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage. aspx?PRiD=i894932t:~:text=The%20 Capital%20Expenditure%20(Capex)%20 of,January%2DMarch%20quarter%20of%20 2022.

https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.

aspx?PRiD=i9i6220#:~:text=worth%20of%20 exports.-,Merchandise%20exports%20have%20 registered%20highest%20ever%20annual%20 exports%20of%20USD,exports%20of%20 USD%20422.00%20billion.

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/ economy/indicators/rural-inflation-higher-in- fy23-heres-the-data/articleshow/99540354.cms https://www.financialexpress.com/economy/ india-remains-fastest-growing-economy- economists-hail-indias-resilient-growth-with- fy23-gdp-growth-at-/-2/3ii002// https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/ economy/indicators/rural-inflation-higher-in- fy23-heres-the-data/articleshow/99540354.cms

https://indianexpress.com/article/ business/economy/mpc-meet-rbi-gdp- growth-projection-fy24-inflation-forecast- 865i882/#:~:text=The%20central%20bank%20 also%20lowered,the%20rest%20of%20the%20 year.

global furniture market

Among the significant factors favorably affecting the global furniture market are the burgeoning worldwide population, increased urbanisation, and rising development of both residential and commercial buildings.

Additionally, the demand for lightweight, adaptable, portable furniture with ample storage is rising globally due to the growth of the travel and tourism industries, rising income levels, changing lifestyles, and rising living standards. In addition, the rise in nuclear families is fueling demand for foldable, compact furniture that is simple to set up in confined spaces.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global furniture market with a 43% market share, which is attributable to the large number of wood furniture producers in nations like China and India. Other than the common factors, the regions furniture market is growing due to a steady rise in consumer spending power. North America stood second with around 25% market share.

Growth drivers: The global furniture market is projected to increase due to the major players in the industry launching their exclusive online platforms and forming alliances with e-commerce platforms to expand their distribution networks.

The rivalry intensified with the arrival of a global furniture giant in the Indian subcontinent, which aided the companies in bolstering their global position.

Additionally, the growing adoption of premium-quality home decor items among the population in countries such as India and Australia further drive the furniture market growth in the region.

GLOBAL MEDIUM-DENSITY FIBERBOARD

market

The global medium-density fiberboard market size was valued at USD 39.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Regarding regions, the global medium- density fiberboard market can be bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific accounted for a large market share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market due to the rising construction activities in countries such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan. Among these countries, China is a large consumer of MDF panels due to high product dispersion in the construction and furniture manufacturing industry.

Growth drivers: Cost-effective products and the availability of several varieties of application-specific panels are some of the factors that are likely to compel manufacturers to opt for these products in construction and furniture applications.

Further, the demand for MDF products is anticipated to increase due to their superior qualities, including high strength and durability.

GLOBAL PLYWOOD MARKET

The global plywood market was estimated at US$ 105.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 146.7 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Manufacturers operating in the global plywood market focus on developing zero-emission plywood to reduce the environmental impact and increase their market share. For instance, in 2020, one of Indias largest interior infrastructure companies launched its first-of-a-kind zero-emission plywood. In an environmentally conscious era, this type of sustainable product creates new growth opportunities in the market.

Asia-Pacific dominates the plywood market due to rising production activities in the region. It is also the fastest-growing market in the world, driven by high economic growth and heavy investments in building & construction, industrial and housing development.

Growth drivers: Major plywood market companies are using biodegradable chemicals for plywood preservation to enable long life by protecting the wood from rotting owing to microbial agent attacks and insects. Companies use biodegradable chemicals instead of chromate copper arsenate (CCA), one of the most widely used wood preservatives.

The presence of extensive forest cover in countries such as China, India, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries supports the growth of the plywood market. Additionally, the rise in partnerships and collaborations supports the market and is expected to raise the demand for plywood.

The increased usage of plywood in numerous industrial markets because of its excessive resistance to a wide variety of chemical compounds has provided a thrust to both the global and regional marketplace. Further, it has outstanding fire resistance properties and flexibility and structural strength.

It also offers sound and extreme heat insulation. These characteristics make it worthwhile for various industries, including construction, aviation, and marine.

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/ news-release/2023/01/04/2582640/0/ en/Global-Plywood-Market-Is-Expected- To-Grow-To-More-Than-146-7-Bn- By-2030-Registering-A-CAGR-of-6-1-

During-Forecasted-Time-Period.html

GLOBAL LAMINATES MARKET

As per the estimates of IMARC group, the global decorative laminates market size reached US$ 43.6 Billion in 2022. IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 56.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023-2028.

There is a rising demand for decorative laminates in hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, airports, educational institutions, and other commercial infrastructures owing to the wide availability of designs, colours, textures and many other factors.

The global laminate flooring market is experiencing steady growth due to growing construction activities across the globe. Asia-pacific displays a clear dominance in the global laminate market accounting for the largest share.

Growth drivers: Several refurbishments and re-modeling activities in residential and commercial sectors of the developed regions have further propelled the demand for decorative laminates. Also, the low installation cost and low maintenance cost, as well as a greater preference for decorative laminates over wooden floorings, are boosting the demand.

The rising demand for eco-friendly flooring options due to increasing environmental concerns also provides an impetus to market growth. Further, product innovations in terms of pattern, texture and finishes that imitate various natural materials like stone and wood are also boosting the market.

INDIAN FURNITURE MARKET

Considering that India is anticipated to become the third-largest economy by 2030, the Government of India has identified the furniture industry as a significant contributor to the "Make in India" initiative.

The Indian furniture market is primarily fragmented with micro and small players or unorganised segments.

They account for 80% of the market.

The unorganised segment dominates the Indian furniture market as it offers cheaper products than those through the organised segment.

Product customisation availability in the unorganised sector is another factor for the segments leading market position. However, as per industry experts, new players will accelerate the shift from the unorganised to the organised sector in the next five years.

One of the main reasons for the shift from the unorganised to the organised sector is that furniture shopping is now a virtually enabled buying experience from a purely physical one.

The furniture sector in India is getting rapidly organised off late because the Government of India has widened the scope of GST. While in the pre-GST era, the rates fluctuated from region to region, the new GST regime has closed the disparity in pricing and procurement of high-quality materials.

As per Businesswire, the Indian furniture market stood at US$ 17.77 billion in 2020 and is expected to rise to US$ 37.72 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a double-digit CAGR of 13.37% during 2020-2026.

Furniture Export

As per the estimates of Invest India, there has been a three-time increase in Indias furniture exports in April-January 2022-23 compared to the same period in 2013-14.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) has agreed to modify an existing rule on exporting products made out of Shisham. This change may help improve Indias furniture export which has dipped since 2016 following the treatys introduction of such a provision.

India has recently concluded India- Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) and India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), providing zero-duty market access opportunities for India- made furniture to these global markets.

INDIAN MEDIUM-DENSITY FIBERBOARD MARKET

In India MDF market size is expected to be 2.8 million CBM (3000 cores) in 2021 which will grow at a CAGR of 15-20% to 6000 crores by 2026. As per industry experts, the MDF: Plywood ratio in India is estimated to improve to 50:50 from the current 20:80 by 2030. This presents a strong growth potential for the MDF industry in India.

MDF costs significantly lower than plywood while devoid of particle grain and knots in its structure. Owing to these properties, this fiberboard is an excellent alternative to plywood for application in areas wherein moisture and impact resistance are not the primary requirements.

Indias furniture industry is changing considerably with the entry of domestic organised and international players. These players are expected to initiate more automation driving higher growth rates for the medium-density fiberboard sector since it is a raw material produced in fully automated plants.

MDF is extensively used in furniture, sports equipment and shoe heels with lower structural defects than plywood, which is produced in a labor-intensive environment. This makes it an ideal replacement for wood.

INDIAN PLYWOOD MARKET

As per the estimates of Research and Markets, the Indian plywood market reached a value of 243. 9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach 344.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.97% during 2022-2027.

The growing demand for plywood is increasing due to the growing number of distribution networks and exclusive outlets of premium furniture manufacturers influencing the market positively in India.

Also, the rising integration of technologically advanced production methods to manufacture plywood with improved features, such as flexible plywood, is propelling the markets growth.

In addition, the growing utilisation of plywood for making partitions and false ceilings in houses and office spaces offers a favorable market outlook in the country. Apart from this, the increasing employment of plywood in manufacturing various easy-to- assemble and lightweight furniture contributes to the markets growth.

Moreover, the increasing number of government housing schemes and infrastructural projects, coupled with rising urban settlements in the country, bolsters the markets growth. One of the critical factors that will drive the growth of the plywood industry in India is the Governments focus on affordable housing.

Opportunities

Supported by Governments affordable housing initiatives, the real estate sector in India is expected to reach US$ 1 trillion in market size by 2030, up from US$ 200 billion in 2021, and contribute 13% to the countrys GDP by 2025.

Retail, hospitality, and commercial real estate are proliferating, providing much-needed infrastructural support for Indias growing needs.

With the popularity of online marketplaces and furniture-specific e-commerce platforms, customers are becoming accustomed to purchasing furniture online. This eventually helps companies grow their customer base while navigating the ever-changing consumer landscape.

According to experts, there will be a surge in the online home decor market in the near future. According to a report, the global market for online home decor was estimated at $98.4 billion in 2020 amid COVID-19 and is projected to a revised rise of $348.3 billion by 2027. Many furniture players will be looking into a more extensive integration into the home decor space to tap into the opportunity.

Challenges

High raw material cost: Despite having sufficient availability of tropical and hardwood forests, raw material costs, on average, are more expensive than competing countries. Further, the global supply chain problems and high crude prices are some of the reasons for high input costs in the industry in recent years.

Lack of high-quality raw materials: Lack of quality raw materials is one of the challenges faced by the Indian plywood industry. Therefore, the industry must develop an efficient supply chain and procurement strategy.

Competition from unorganised players: The organised sector accounts for only 1/3rd of the Indian plywood market. Low-quality non-innovative products typically characterise the unorganised sector. But the formalisation of the economy by introducing GST may help reduce the gap between unorganised and organised segments.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Company reported a stellar performance as the real estate market remained buoyant which accelerated sales volumes. The increased demand resulted in a strong uptick in revenue from operations and was reflected in an appreciable increase in the Companys bottomline.

INTERNAL CONTROL & ITS ADEQUACY

The guidelines are set by the Board of Directors who are responsible for the internal control system. They verify its adequacy, effectiveness and application thereafter. The Companys internal control system is designed to ensure management efficiency, measurability and verifiability, reliability of accounting and management information, compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, and the protection of the Companys assets. This is to timely identify and manage the Companys operational, compliance-related, economic and financial risks. The Companys internal control systems play an important role and acts as a supplement to the external control systems. Your company has appointed an internal auditor to streamline the system and has adequate internal control systems to maintain accuracy in accounting and financial transactions and comply with rules and regulations. The internal control systems of the Company are monitored and evaluated by internal auditor and their finding & observations are reviewed by the Audit Committee.

OUTLOOK

The outlook for the current year appears promising as economic resurgence, improving trend in the real estate sector and growing renovation (consequent to increasing disposable income) suggest healthy growth in business volumes.

HUMAN RESOURCE

Archidply values its intellectual capital as an essential growth driver for doing business sustainably and profitably.

It invests both time and money to develop various programmes that help upgrade its workforce both in terms of skill and capability to address current and future business needs.

The Company is led by a 373 strong workforce as on March 31,2023 with an effective blend of youthfulness and experience.

During the year under review, the Company organised numerous programmes to upgrade the skillset of its team to align then with the dynamic business requirements. The HR team is now focused on strengthening the leadership pipeline across various verticals.

RISK MANAGEMENT

At Archidply, our risk strategy is determined by a risk appetite defined for a series of risk criteria. The criteria are based on sectoral circumstances, geo-political issues, liquidity available and our earnings target within accepted volatility limits. These criteria provide a reference for our operating divisions.

Our risk management framework encompasses strategy and operations and seeks to proactively identify, address and mitigate existing and emerging risks. The risk management framework goes far beyond traditional boundaries and seeks to involve all our key managers.

The Company has a robust risk management framework to identify and mitigate risks arising out of internal as well as external factors. There is a formal monitoring process at unit and company level, wherein new risks are identified, categorised as per impact and probability, mapped to key responsibilities of select managers and managed with appropriate mitigation plan.

To ensure transparency and critical assessment, we have a Risk Management Committee that coordinates the risk management system. The risk management framework is reviewed annually by the Audit Committee on behalf of the Board.

Cautionary Statement

Important factors such as economic developments within the country, demand and supply conditions of the industry, input prices, changes in Government regulations, tax laws and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations, influence the Companys operations. This may lead to the Companys projections and approximate estimates to dispose them as "forward looking statements". Though, these qualitative aspects are usually set in the framework meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. The actual results may sometimes materially differ from those expressed or implied.