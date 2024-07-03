iifl-logo-icon 1
Airo Lam Ltd Share Price

127.1
(-2.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:44 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open132.75
  • Day's High133.84
  • 52 Wk High196.8
  • Prev. Close130.8
  • Day's Low127.02
  • 52 Wk Low 109
  • Turnover (lac)16.9
  • P/E58.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.84
  • EPS2.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)190.68
  • Div. Yield0
Airo Lam Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

132.75

Prev. Close

130.8

Turnover(Lac.)

16.9

Day's High

133.84

Day's Low

127.02

52 Week's High

196.8

52 Week's Low

109

Book Value

47.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

190.68

P/E

58.92

EPS

2.22

Divi. Yield

0

Airo Lam Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

Airo Lam Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Airo Lam Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.02%

Non-Promoter- 46.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Airo Lam Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15

15

15

15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.33

49.25

41.42

34.68

Net Worth

72.33

64.25

56.42

49.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

133.27

106.38

111.88

93.14

yoy growth (%)

25.27

-4.91

20.11

31.45

Raw materials

-90.36

-69.91

-74.82

-59.03

As % of sales

67.79

65.72

66.87

63.37

Employee costs

-6.98

-7.64

-6.41

-5.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.71

6.35

5.97

4.9

Depreciation

-2.34

-1.64

-1.76

-1.67

Tax paid

-2.26

-1.57

-1.74

-1.65

Working capital

-1.28

2.73

5.54

11.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.27

-4.91

20.11

31.45

Op profit growth

31.79

-5.06

2.62

37.46

EBIT growth

24.92

-3.53

10.27

41.17

Net profit growth

14.18

12.99

30.02

72.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

206.37

199.46

168.9

133.11

106.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

206.37

199.46

168.9

133.11

106.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.56

0

0

Other Income

1.45

0.7

0

0.83

0.92

Airo Lam Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

863.55

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.7

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

314.25

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,303.05

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Airo Lam Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Pravinbhai N Patel

Executive Director

Hardik Patel

WTD & Executive Director

Sureshbhai Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mamtabahen Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manilal Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mehulbhai Jayantibhai Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Airo Lam Ltd

Summary

Airo Lam Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 22nd October 2007. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 6th November 2007. Airo Lam is primarily engaged in manufacturing of manufacturing high-quality decorative laminate sheets for residential and commercial applications. The Company is popularly known and identified in decorative laminates market by its brand name Airo Lam Decorative Laminates. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company which manufactures different range of decorative laminates.The Company came out with a Public Issue of 40,00,000 Equity Shares in September, 2017.
Company FAQs

What is the Airo Lam Ltd share price today?

The Airo Lam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Airo Lam Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Airo Lam Ltd is ₹190.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Airo Lam Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Airo Lam Ltd is 58.92 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Airo Lam Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Airo Lam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Airo Lam Ltd is ₹109 and ₹196.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Airo Lam Ltd?

Airo Lam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.37%, 3 Years at 19.21%, 1 Year at -8.40%, 6 Month at -5.93%, 3 Month at 0.31% and 1 Month at 6.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Airo Lam Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Airo Lam Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.97 %

