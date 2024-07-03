SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹132.75
Prev. Close₹130.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.9
Day's High₹133.84
Day's Low₹127.02
52 Week's High₹196.8
52 Week's Low₹109
Book Value₹47.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)190.68
P/E58.92
EPS2.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.33
49.25
41.42
34.68
Net Worth
72.33
64.25
56.42
49.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
133.27
106.38
111.88
93.14
yoy growth (%)
25.27
-4.91
20.11
31.45
Raw materials
-90.36
-69.91
-74.82
-59.03
As % of sales
67.79
65.72
66.87
63.37
Employee costs
-6.98
-7.64
-6.41
-5.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.71
6.35
5.97
4.9
Depreciation
-2.34
-1.64
-1.76
-1.67
Tax paid
-2.26
-1.57
-1.74
-1.65
Working capital
-1.28
2.73
5.54
11.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.27
-4.91
20.11
31.45
Op profit growth
31.79
-5.06
2.62
37.46
EBIT growth
24.92
-3.53
10.27
41.17
Net profit growth
14.18
12.99
30.02
72.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
206.37
199.46
168.9
133.11
106.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
206.37
199.46
168.9
133.11
106.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.56
0
0
Other Income
1.45
0.7
0
0.83
0.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
863.55
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.7
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
314.25
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,303.05
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Pravinbhai N Patel
Executive Director
Hardik Patel
WTD & Executive Director
Sureshbhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mamtabahen Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manilal Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mehulbhai Jayantibhai Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Airo Lam Ltd
Summary
Airo Lam Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 22nd October 2007. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 6th November 2007. Airo Lam is primarily engaged in manufacturing of manufacturing high-quality decorative laminate sheets for residential and commercial applications. The Company is popularly known and identified in decorative laminates market by its brand name Airo Lam Decorative Laminates. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company which manufactures different range of decorative laminates.The Company came out with a Public Issue of 40,00,000 Equity Shares in September, 2017.
The Airo Lam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Airo Lam Ltd is ₹190.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Airo Lam Ltd is 58.92 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Airo Lam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Airo Lam Ltd is ₹109 and ₹196.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Airo Lam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.37%, 3 Years at 19.21%, 1 Year at -8.40%, 6 Month at -5.93%, 3 Month at 0.31% and 1 Month at 6.24%.
