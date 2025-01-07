Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
133.27
106.38
111.88
93.14
yoy growth (%)
25.27
-4.91
20.11
31.45
Raw materials
-90.36
-69.91
-74.82
-59.03
As % of sales
67.79
65.72
66.87
63.37
Employee costs
-6.98
-7.64
-6.41
-5.02
As % of sales
5.24
7.18
5.73
5.39
Other costs
-24.35
-20.04
-21.38
-20.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.27
18.83
19.11
21.55
Operating profit
11.57
8.78
9.24
9.01
OPM
8.68
8.25
8.26
9.67
Depreciation
-2.34
-1.64
-1.76
-1.67
Interest expense
-2.33
-1.69
-2.36
-2.65
Other income
0.83
0.91
0.85
0.22
Profit before tax
7.71
6.35
5.97
4.9
Taxes
-2.26
-1.57
-1.74
-1.65
Tax rate
-29.31
-24.82
-29.26
-33.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.45
4.77
4.22
3.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.45
4.77
4.22
3.25
yoy growth (%)
14.18
12.99
30.02
72.03
NPM
4.09
4.49
3.77
3.49
