Airo Lam Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

129.3
(1.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

133.27

106.38

111.88

93.14

yoy growth (%)

25.27

-4.91

20.11

31.45

Raw materials

-90.36

-69.91

-74.82

-59.03

As % of sales

67.79

65.72

66.87

63.37

Employee costs

-6.98

-7.64

-6.41

-5.02

As % of sales

5.24

7.18

5.73

5.39

Other costs

-24.35

-20.04

-21.38

-20.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.27

18.83

19.11

21.55

Operating profit

11.57

8.78

9.24

9.01

OPM

8.68

8.25

8.26

9.67

Depreciation

-2.34

-1.64

-1.76

-1.67

Interest expense

-2.33

-1.69

-2.36

-2.65

Other income

0.83

0.91

0.85

0.22

Profit before tax

7.71

6.35

5.97

4.9

Taxes

-2.26

-1.57

-1.74

-1.65

Tax rate

-29.31

-24.82

-29.26

-33.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.45

4.77

4.22

3.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.45

4.77

4.22

3.25

yoy growth (%)

14.18

12.99

30.02

72.03

NPM

4.09

4.49

3.77

3.49

