Airo Lam Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.33
49.25
41.42
34.68
Net Worth
72.33
64.25
56.42
49.68
Minority Interest
Debt
79.12
63.2
50.57
38.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.83
3.33
3.03
2.18
Total Liabilities
155.28
130.78
110.02
90.08
Fixed Assets
44.54
35.86
37.36
37.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.59
0.9
0.35
0.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.22
0.16
0.12
Networking Capital
108.07
91.24
67.6
47.21
Inventories
74.46
62.88
59.01
40.74
Inventory Days
111.57
Sundry Debtors
54.94
49.3
51.75
41.31
Debtor Days
113.13
Other Current Assets
14.02
10.9
6.67
5.54
Sundry Creditors
-26.59
-22.96
-39.43
-33.55
Creditor Days
91.88
Other Current Liabilities
-8.76
-8.88
-10.4
-6.83
Cash
1.77
2.56
4.55
4.78
Total Assets
155.26
130.78
110.02
90.08
