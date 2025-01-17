Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.27
Op profit growth
31.79
EBIT growth
24.92
Net profit growth
14.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.68
8.25
EBIT margin
7.54
7.56
Net profit margin
4.09
4.49
RoCE
11.89
RoNW
2.9
RoA
1.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.64
3.18
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
2.07
2.08
Book value per share
33.11
29.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.41
4.96
P/CEPS
13.03
7.57
P/B
0.81
0.53
EV/EBIDTA
5.96
5.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-29.31
-24.82
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
114.25
Inventory days
103.27
Creditor days
-83.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.29
-4.74
Net debt / equity
0.67
0.75
Net debt / op. profit
2.88
3.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.79
-65.72
Employee costs
-5.24
-7.18
Other costs
-18.27
-18.83
