Airo Lam Ltd Key Ratios

125.15
(-1.63%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.27

Op profit growth

31.79

EBIT growth

24.92

Net profit growth

14.18

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.68

8.25

EBIT margin

7.54

7.56

Net profit margin

4.09

4.49

RoCE

11.89

RoNW

2.9

RoA

1.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.64

3.18

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

2.07

2.08

Book value per share

33.11

29.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.41

4.96

P/CEPS

13.03

7.57

P/B

0.81

0.53

EV/EBIDTA

5.96

5.87

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-29.31

-24.82

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

114.25

Inventory days

103.27

Creditor days

-83.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.29

-4.74

Net debt / equity

0.67

0.75

Net debt / op. profit

2.88

3.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.79

-65.72

Employee costs

-5.24

-7.18

Other costs

-18.27

-18.83

