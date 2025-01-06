Airo Lam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.71
6.35
5.97
4.9
Depreciation
-2.34
-1.64
-1.76
-1.67
Tax paid
-2.26
-1.57
-1.74
-1.65
Working capital
-1.28
2.73
5.54
11.37
Other operating items
Operating
1.82
5.86
8
12.94
Capital expenditure
28.92
1.19
2.24
2.05
Free cash flow
30.74
7.05
10.24
14.99
Equity raised
58.45
48.9
40.41
38.21
Investing
0.24
0
0.13
0
Financing
14.93
20.99
9.27
8.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
104.37
76.94
60.05
61.87
