Airo Lam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

127.6
(-2.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.71

6.35

5.97

4.9

Depreciation

-2.34

-1.64

-1.76

-1.67

Tax paid

-2.26

-1.57

-1.74

-1.65

Working capital

-1.28

2.73

5.54

11.37

Other operating items

Operating

1.82

5.86

8

12.94

Capital expenditure

28.92

1.19

2.24

2.05

Free cash flow

30.74

7.05

10.24

14.99

Equity raised

58.45

48.9

40.41

38.21

Investing

0.24

0

0.13

0

Financing

14.93

20.99

9.27

8.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

104.37

76.94

60.05

61.87

