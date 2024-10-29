Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Airo Lam limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 28 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Airo Lam limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Airo Lam limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Airo Lam limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024