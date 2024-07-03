Airo Lam Ltd Summary

Airo Lam Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 22nd October 2007. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 6th November 2007. Airo Lam is primarily engaged in manufacturing of manufacturing high-quality decorative laminate sheets for residential and commercial applications. The Company is popularly known and identified in decorative laminates market by its brand name Airo Lam Decorative Laminates. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company which manufactures different range of decorative laminates.The Company came out with a Public Issue of 40,00,000 Equity Shares in September, 2017.