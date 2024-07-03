Summary

Archidply Decor Limited was incorporated on 14 June, 2017. The Company has been a leading provider of decorative and lifestyle interior design products, has been in the industry for over 40 years - delivering decorative Veneers and Gurjan Plywood to the residential and hospitality sectors. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Wood Based Products like Decorative Laminates, Decorative Veneers, Plywood & Block Board, Pre-laminated Particle Board. All these products come to life in cutting-edge facilities in Myanmar and Chintamani, Karnataka. The flagship facility at Chintamani is spread across 12.5 acres and is where all the decorative veneers and pre-laminated boards are manufactured. In addition, their strategically located facility in Myanmar helps to meet the growing demand for Teak and Gurjan veneers. Resulting the demand, the Company is procuring raw material & trading goods locally as well as imports them. It export goods both in domestic and overseas markets.In 2018, following the approval from National Company Law Tribunal, Stock Exchanges and relevant authorities, the Chintamani Unit of Archidply Industries Limited was demerged /transferred into the Company through Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and the Scheme of Demerger was given effect on April 01, 2018. On 20th February 2020, the Company issued 5516250 shares at par to shareholders of Archidply Industries Limited as per Demerger Scheme i.e Demerger of Chintamani Unit of Archid

