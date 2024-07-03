iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Archidply Decor Ltd Share Price

98.45
(0.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open98
  • Day's High101.92
  • 52 Wk High146.6
  • Prev. Close98.4
  • Day's Low97.51
  • 52 Wk Low 76.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.75
  • P/E175.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value91.26
  • EPS0.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Archidply Decor Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

98

Prev. Close

98.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.75

Day's High

101.92

Day's Low

97.51

52 Week's High

146.6

52 Week's Low

76.4

Book Value

91.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.8

P/E

175.2

EPS

0.56

Divi. Yield

0

Archidply Decor Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Archidply Decor Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Archidply Decor Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.96%

Non-Promoter- 27.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Archidply Decor Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.57

5.57

5.57

5.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.19

45.09

44.33

44.02

Net Worth

50.76

50.66

49.9

49.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

32.25

40.27

55.86

302.45

yoy growth (%)

-19.92

-27.9

-81.53

11.53

Raw materials

-22.52

-23.18

-36.08

-197.23

As % of sales

69.82

57.57

64.6

65.2

Employee costs

-4.22

-6.38

-8.4

-30.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-1.23

-1.1

-3.31

Depreciation

-1.31

-1.44

-1.5

Tax paid

0.53

-0.02

0.03

Working capital

-0.2

1.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.92

-27.9

Op profit growth

-41.02

-2,712.91

EBIT growth

-21.1

-505.86

Net profit growth

-37.5

-65.62

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Archidply Decor Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

863.55

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.7

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

314.25

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,303.05

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Archidply Decor Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shyam D Daga

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajiv Daga

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Akshatha Rai

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kukkehalli Raviraj Hegde

Company Secretary

Mavoori Siva Kiran

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Neeraj Kumar Mittal

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Dinesh Kumar Marda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Archidply Decor Ltd

Summary

Archidply Decor Limited was incorporated on 14 June, 2017. The Company has been a leading provider of decorative and lifestyle interior design products, has been in the industry for over 40 years - delivering decorative Veneers and Gurjan Plywood to the residential and hospitality sectors. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Wood Based Products like Decorative Laminates, Decorative Veneers, Plywood & Block Board, Pre-laminated Particle Board. All these products come to life in cutting-edge facilities in Myanmar and Chintamani, Karnataka. The flagship facility at Chintamani is spread across 12.5 acres and is where all the decorative veneers and pre-laminated boards are manufactured. In addition, their strategically located facility in Myanmar helps to meet the growing demand for Teak and Gurjan veneers. Resulting the demand, the Company is procuring raw material & trading goods locally as well as imports them. It export goods both in domestic and overseas markets.In 2018, following the approval from National Company Law Tribunal, Stock Exchanges and relevant authorities, the Chintamani Unit of Archidply Industries Limited was demerged /transferred into the Company through Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and the Scheme of Demerger was given effect on April 01, 2018. On 20th February 2020, the Company issued 5516250 shares at par to shareholders of Archidply Industries Limited as per Demerger Scheme i.e Demerger of Chintamani Unit of Archid
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Archidply Decor Ltd share price today?

The Archidply Decor Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Archidply Decor Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Archidply Decor Ltd is ₹54.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Archidply Decor Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Archidply Decor Ltd is 175.2 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Archidply Decor Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Archidply Decor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Archidply Decor Ltd is ₹76.4 and ₹146.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Archidply Decor Ltd?

Archidply Decor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.91%, 3 Years at 27.97%, 1 Year at 6.90%, 6 Month at 7.14%, 3 Month at -7.16% and 1 Month at 2.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Archidply Decor Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Archidply Decor Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.04 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Archidply Decor Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.