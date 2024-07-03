SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹98
Prev. Close₹98.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.75
Day's High₹101.92
Day's Low₹97.51
52 Week's High₹146.6
52 Week's Low₹76.4
Book Value₹91.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.8
P/E175.2
EPS0.56
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.57
5.57
5.57
5.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.19
45.09
44.33
44.02
Net Worth
50.76
50.66
49.9
49.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
32.25
40.27
55.86
302.45
yoy growth (%)
-19.92
-27.9
-81.53
11.53
Raw materials
-22.52
-23.18
-36.08
-197.23
As % of sales
69.82
57.57
64.6
65.2
Employee costs
-4.22
-6.38
-8.4
-30.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-1.23
-1.1
-3.31
Depreciation
-1.31
-1.44
-1.5
Tax paid
0.53
-0.02
0.03
Working capital
-0.2
1.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.92
-27.9
Op profit growth
-41.02
-2,712.91
EBIT growth
-21.1
-505.86
Net profit growth
-37.5
-65.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
863.55
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.7
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
314.25
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,303.05
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shyam D Daga
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajiv Daga
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Akshatha Rai
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kukkehalli Raviraj Hegde
Company Secretary
Mavoori Siva Kiran
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Neeraj Kumar Mittal
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Dinesh Kumar Marda
Reports by Archidply Decor Ltd
Summary
Archidply Decor Limited was incorporated on 14 June, 2017. The Company has been a leading provider of decorative and lifestyle interior design products, has been in the industry for over 40 years - delivering decorative Veneers and Gurjan Plywood to the residential and hospitality sectors. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Wood Based Products like Decorative Laminates, Decorative Veneers, Plywood & Block Board, Pre-laminated Particle Board. All these products come to life in cutting-edge facilities in Myanmar and Chintamani, Karnataka. The flagship facility at Chintamani is spread across 12.5 acres and is where all the decorative veneers and pre-laminated boards are manufactured. In addition, their strategically located facility in Myanmar helps to meet the growing demand for Teak and Gurjan veneers. Resulting the demand, the Company is procuring raw material & trading goods locally as well as imports them. It export goods both in domestic and overseas markets.In 2018, following the approval from National Company Law Tribunal, Stock Exchanges and relevant authorities, the Chintamani Unit of Archidply Industries Limited was demerged /transferred into the Company through Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and the Scheme of Demerger was given effect on April 01, 2018. On 20th February 2020, the Company issued 5516250 shares at par to shareholders of Archidply Industries Limited as per Demerger Scheme i.e Demerger of Chintamani Unit of Archid
The Archidply Decor Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Archidply Decor Ltd is ₹54.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Archidply Decor Ltd is 175.2 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Archidply Decor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Archidply Decor Ltd is ₹76.4 and ₹146.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Archidply Decor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.91%, 3 Years at 27.97%, 1 Year at 6.90%, 6 Month at 7.14%, 3 Month at -7.16% and 1 Month at 2.50%.
