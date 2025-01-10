TO THE MEMBERS OF ARCHIDPLY DECOR LIMITED

Your Directors are pleased to present the Seventh Annual Report together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The financial results of the Company during the year under review are summarized as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended 31.03.24 Year ended 31.03.23 Revenue from Operations 4725.48 5049.52 Other Income 117.51 115.26 Total Income 4842.99 5164.78 Profit Before Financial expenses & Depreciation & Tax 461.70 402.43 Less: Depreciation & Amortization Expenses 175.29 129.28 Less: Finance Costs 207.63 163.17 Profit before tax 78.78 109.98 Taxation 75.92 (36.98) Profit after tax 2.86 73.00 Other Comprehensive Income 6.63 2.93 Total Comprehensive Income net of taxes 9.49 75.93

OPERATIONAL REVIEW:

The highlights of the Company’s standalone performance are as under:

• The Total Income of the Company during the year under review decreased by 6.23% from Rs. 5164.78 lakhs to Rs. 4842.99 lakhs.

• The Profit before Depreciation, Interest & Tax (PBDIT) increased by 14.72 % from Rs. 402.43 Lakh in the previous year to Rs. 461.70 Lakh.

• There has been 87.50% decrease in the profit in the Company as compared to profit in the previous year of Rs. 75.93 Lakh to profit of Rs. 9.49 lakhs in current financial year.

DIVIDEND:

There being no sufficient profits during the year, keeping in view to further improve the capacity utilization and consolidate its existing facilities, the Board has considered prudent to conserve and retain the profit for further improvement. The Board regrets its inability to recommend any dividend

SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid up equity capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 5, 56, 62,500. The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity during the year.

The Shares of the Company was listed of the stock exchanges viz. BSE & NSE.

FINANCE:

Cash and cash equivalents and bank balances as at March 31, 2024 was Rs. 31.60 lakhs. The company continues to focus on judicious management of its working capital, Receivables, inventories and other working capital parameters were kept under strict check through continuous monitoring.

FIXED DEPOSITS:

During the financial year under review, the company did not accept any deposits covered under chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

There were no Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The details of the investments made by company is given in the notes to the financial statements.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the financial year, there has been no change in the business of the company or in the nature of business carried by the Company during the financial year under review.

CHANGE IN REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY

The Company has received the approval of the Regional Director, Northern Region, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, dated July 07, 2023, for shifting of Registered Office of the Company from State of Uttarakhand to State of Karnataka .The Company has shifted the registered office to its plant located at Chintamani, Karnataka, for better management and administration of the operations of the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGE AND COMMITMENT

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the close of the year till the date of this report. There has been no change which affect the financial position of the Company.

As such there is no significant and material order by the regulator/court/tribunal/ impacting the going concern status and the Company operation in future.

CREDIT RATING

There is no credit rating of the Company done during the financial year 2023-24.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Company has in-house Internal Auditor. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Auditor function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board & Managing Director.

The Internal Auditor monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under the Act, are provided in Annexure "A" to this Report.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with workers and employees at all levels.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) ACTIVITY

The Company is not liable for any CSR as per Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSON:

Mr. Rajiv Daga, Director of the Company retire at this AGM being eligible for appointment offer himself for the reappointment at this AGM.

A brief resume of the Directors being appointed / re-appointed are attached to the Notice for the ensuing Annual General meeting.

None of the Directors of your Company is disqualified as per provisions of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Directors of the Company have made necessary disclosures as required under various provisions of the Companies Act and SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015.The Certificate of the CS in practice for the same is attached to the report as Annexure B.

All independent directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the requirement of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Our corporate governance report for FY 2023-24 forms part of this Annual Report. The requisite certificate from the auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of corporate governance as stipulated under SEBI LODR is annexed to the corporate governance report.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Company has laid down a process for evaluation of the Board and Committees of Board as also evaluation of the performance of each of the Directors. The evaluation is conducted and monitored by the Chairperson, Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) in consultation with the members of the committee. Each of the Directors are given a self-assessment Questionnaire, covering degree of fulfillment of their responsibilities, Board structure and composition, Responsibilities of Committee, effectiveness of the Board process, information and functioning, Board culture and dynamics, quality of relationship between the Board and Management etc.

The evaluation process inter alia considers attendance of Directors at Board and committee meetings, acquaintance with business, communicating inter se board members, effective participation, domain knowledge, compliance with code of conduct, vision and strategy, benchmarks established by global peers, etc., which is incompliance with applicable laws, regulations and guidelines.

MEETINGS

The board met four times during the financial year, the details of which are given in the corporate governance report. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME

The details of the familiarization programme undertaken have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

DIRECTOR’S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Based on the framework of internal financial controls established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and reviews performed by Management in concurrence with the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Company’s internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-24.

In Compliance with section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors to the best of their knowledge and hereby confirm the following:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively.

(f) The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All Related Party Transactions that were entered during the financial year were on an arm’s length basis and in the ordinary course of business and is in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations. There were no materially significant Related Party Transactions made by the Company during the year that required shareholders’ approval under Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations. None of the transactions entered with related parties falls under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Act. Details of transactions with related parties as required under Section 134(3) (h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are provided in Annexure C in Form AOC-2 and forms part of this Report.

There are no materially significant related party transactions that may have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

The Company has no subsidiary company. Further, the Company does not have any joint venture or associate companies during the year or at any time after the closure of the year and till the date of the report.

EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, an extract of the annual return in the prescribed format is enclosed herewith as Annexure "D" to the Board’s report.

CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders. The Code gives guidance through examples on the expected behavior from an employee in a given situation and the reporting structure.

All the Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code.

VIGIL MECHANISM

Your Company has established a "Vigil Mechanism" for its employees and Directors, enabling them to report any concerns of unethical behavior, suspected fraud or violation of the Company’s ‘Code of Conduct’. To this effect, the Board has adopted a ‘Whistle Blower Policy’, which is overseen by the Audit Committee. The policy provides safeguards against victimization of the Whistle Blower. Employees and other stakeholders have direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee for lodging concerns if any, for review. . The Whistle Blower Policy of your Company is posted on the website of the Company www.archidplydecor.com

STATUTORY AUDITORS

At the 6th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2023, M/s GRV& PK & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Reg. No. 008099s), were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years up to the conclusion of 11th Annual General Meeting to be held in 2028, as per the terms of the provisions of Section 139 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013. They have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of the Company.

STATUTORY AUDITOR’S REPORT

The Auditors Report to the Shareholder does not contain any reservation, Qualification or adverse remark. The observation made in the Auditors Report read together with relevant notes thereon are self-explanatory and hence do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year under review, there were no material or serious instances of fraud falling within the purview of Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, by officers or employees reported by the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the course of the audit conducted and therefore no details are required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3)(ca) of the Act.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Board appointed Mr. Rajneesh Sharma Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the FY 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure E to this Report.

The observation made in the Secretarial Auditors Report are self-explanatory and hence do not call for any further comments.

Compliance with Secretarial Standards

The Company has complied with all the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standard on Meetings of Board of Directors (SS-1), Revised Secretarial Standard on General Meetings (SS-2), and Secretarial Standard on Report of the Board of Directors (SS-4) respectively issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

Your Company has an elaborate Risk Management Framework, which is designed to enable risks to be identified, assessed and mitigated appropriately. On the basis of risk assessment criteria of the Company has been entrusted with the responsibility to assist the Board in

(A) Overseeing and approving the Company’s enterprise wide risk management framework; and

(b) Overseeing that all the risks that the organization faces such as financial, credit, market, liquidity, security, property, IT, legal, regulatory, reputational and other risks have been identified and assessed and there is an adequate risk management infrastructure in place, capable of addressing those risks.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management’s Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Particulars of employees remuneration, as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, forms a part of this report. Considering first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report, excluding the said information, was sent to the members of the Company and others entitled thereto. The said information is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company during working hours up to the date of ensuing annual general meeting. Any member interested in obtaining such information may write to the Company Secretary in this regard.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY & PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARRASMENT

The Company has always provided a congenial atmosphere for work to all employees that is free from discrimination of any kind. It has provided equal opportunities of employment to all without regard to the nationality, religion, caste, colour, language, marital status and sex.

We have zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and have adopted a policy on prevention , prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at Work place in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace ( Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) ACT, 2013 and the Rules thereunder for prevention and Redressal of Complaints of sexual harassment at workplace. There was no complaint related to sexual harassment during the Year 2024.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

Currently, the board has four Committees: the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The majority of the members of these committees are Independent and non-executives.

A detailed note on the composition of the board and other committees is provided in the corporate governance report section of this annual report.

CEO AND CFO CERTIFICATION

Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, the CEO and CFO certification is attached with the Annual Report. The Managing Director &CEO and the Chief Financial Officer also provide quarterly certification on financial results while placing the financial results before the Board in terms of the Listing Regulations.

LISTING FEES

The Equity shares of the Company are listed on the Stock exchange i.e. BSE & NSE. The annual listing fees has been paid to the Stock exchange.

SHARE REGISTRAR & TRANSFER AGENT (R&T)

M/s. KFin Technologies Limited (Formerly KFin Technologies Private Limited) is the R&T Agent of the Company. Their contact details are mentioned in the Report on Corporate Governance.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise as per Section 43(a)(ii) of the Companies Act, 2013;

2. The Company does not have any scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees;

3. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries;

4. No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board;

5. Issue of Shares including Sweat Equity Shares to the employees of the Company under any scheme as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Companies Act,2013;

6. No instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. Disclosure of reason for difference between valuation done at the time of taking loan from bank and at the Time of one time settlement. There was no instance of onetime settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the financial institutions, banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review. The Boards of Directors also wish to place on record its deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Company’s executives, staff and workers.