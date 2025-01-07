Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
32.25
40.27
55.86
302.45
yoy growth (%)
-19.92
-27.9
-81.53
11.53
Raw materials
-22.52
-23.18
-36.08
-197.23
As % of sales
69.82
57.57
64.6
65.2
Employee costs
-4.22
-6.38
-8.4
-30.35
As % of sales
13.09
15.84
15.04
10.03
Other costs
-4.43
-8.88
-11.44
-58.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.74
22.06
20.48
19.42
Operating profit
1.07
1.81
-0.06
16.11
OPM
3.32
4.51
-0.12
5.32
Depreciation
-1.31
-1.44
-1.5
-5.22
Interest expense
-2.56
-2.78
-2.9
-9.98
Other income
1.56
1.3
1.15
2.93
Profit before tax
-1.23
-1.1
-3.31
3.83
Taxes
0.53
-0.02
0.03
-1.32
Tax rate
-42.92
2.35
-1.03
-34.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.7
-1.12
-3.28
2.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.7
-1.12
-3.28
2.5
yoy growth (%)
-37.5
-65.62
-230.92
-62.54
NPM
-2.18
-2.8
-5.88
0.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.