iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Archidply Decor Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

94.55
(0.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:54:40 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Archidply Decor Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

32.25

40.27

55.86

302.45

yoy growth (%)

-19.92

-27.9

-81.53

11.53

Raw materials

-22.52

-23.18

-36.08

-197.23

As % of sales

69.82

57.57

64.6

65.2

Employee costs

-4.22

-6.38

-8.4

-30.35

As % of sales

13.09

15.84

15.04

10.03

Other costs

-4.43

-8.88

-11.44

-58.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.74

22.06

20.48

19.42

Operating profit

1.07

1.81

-0.06

16.11

OPM

3.32

4.51

-0.12

5.32

Depreciation

-1.31

-1.44

-1.5

-5.22

Interest expense

-2.56

-2.78

-2.9

-9.98

Other income

1.56

1.3

1.15

2.93

Profit before tax

-1.23

-1.1

-3.31

3.83

Taxes

0.53

-0.02

0.03

-1.32

Tax rate

-42.92

2.35

-1.03

-34.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.7

-1.12

-3.28

2.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.7

-1.12

-3.28

2.5

yoy growth (%)

-37.5

-65.62

-230.92

-62.54

NPM

-2.18

-2.8

-5.88

0.82

Archidply Decor : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Archidply Decor Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.