Archidply Decor Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.57
5.57
5.57
5.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.19
45.09
44.33
44.02
Net Worth
50.76
50.66
49.9
49.59
Minority Interest
Debt
22.01
15.48
16.76
18.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.45
0.46
0.21
0.03
Total Liabilities
73.22
66.6
66.87
68.32
Fixed Assets
19.76
14.48
14.92
15.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.61
0.69
0.59
Networking Capital
53.07
51.23
50.96
51.27
Inventories
27.41
22.16
25.78
26.17
Inventory Days
296.17
Sundry Debtors
19.13
20.95
17.9
19.46
Debtor Days
220.23
Other Current Assets
12.29
14.21
11.66
13.4
Sundry Creditors
-3.48
-3.9
-2.33
-4.76
Creditor Days
53.87
Other Current Liabilities
-2.28
-2.19
-2.05
-3
Cash
0.38
0.29
0.28
0.65
Total Assets
73.21
66.61
66.85
68.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.