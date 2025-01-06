Archidply Decor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-1.23
-1.1
-3.31
Depreciation
-1.31
-1.44
-1.5
Tax paid
0.53
-0.02
0.03
Working capital
-0.2
1.64
Other operating items
Operating
-2.21
-0.93
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.03
Free cash flow
-2.19
-0.89
Equity raised
89.31
102.47
Investing
-0.01
0.01
Financing
-2.26
-1.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
84.84
100.23
