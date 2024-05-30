To the Members of

M/S. ARCHIDPLY D?COR LIMITED Report on the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. Archidply D?cor Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss( including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its Profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addresses the matter is provided in that context.

Descriptions of Key Audit Matter How we addressed the matter in our audit A. Valuation of Inventories We obtained assurance over the appropriateness of the management’s assumptions applied in calculating the value of the inventories and related provisions by: Refer to note 8 to the financial statements. The Company is having Inventory of Rs. 2740.90 lakh as on 31st March, 2024. Inventories are to be valued as per Ind AS 2. As described in the accounting policies in note 1(11) to the financial statements, inventories are carried at the lower of cost and net realisable value. As a result, the management applies judgment in determining the appropriate provisions against inventory of Stores, Raw Material, Finished goods and Work in progress based upon a detailed analysis of old inventory, net realisable value below cost based upon future plans for sale of inventory. • Completed a walkthrough of the inventory valuation process and assessed the design and implementation of the key controls addressing the risk. • Verifying the effectiveness of key inventory controls operating over inventories; including sample based physical verification. • Verify that the adequate cut off procedure has been applied to ensure that purchased inventory and sold inventory are correctly accounted. • Reviewing the document and other record related to physical verification of inventories done by the management during the year. Descriptions of Key Audit Matter How we addressed the matter in our audit To ensure that all inventories owned by the entity are recorded and recorded inventories exist as at the year-end and valuation has been done correctly • Verify that inventories are valued in accordance with Ind AS 2 • Verifying for a sample of individual products that costs have been correctly recorded. • Comparing the net realisable value to the cost price of inventories to check for completeness of the associated provision. • Reviewing the historical accuracy of inventory provisioning and the level of inventory write-offs during the year. Our Conclusion: Based on the audit procedures performed we did not identify any material exceptions in the Inventory valuation. B. Revenue recognition on sale of goods and impairment loss allowance on trade receivables Our audit procedures included, amongst others: Revenue is measured based on the transaction price, which is the consideration, adjusted for volume discounts, rebates, scheme allowances, price concessions, incentives and returns, if any, (‘variable consideration’) as specified in the contracts with the customers.An estimate of variable consideration payable to the customers is recorded as at the year end. Such estimation is done based on the terms of contracts, rebates and discounts schemes and historical experience. • Tested a sample of sales transactions for compliance with the Company’s accounting principles to assess the completeness, occurrence and accuracy of revenue recorded. • We read and evaluated the Company’s policies for revenue recognition and impairment loss allowance and assessed its compliance with Ind AS 115 – Revenue From Contracts With Customers’ and Ind AS 109 ‘Financial Instruments’, respectively. • We assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to sales including variable consideration and impairment loss allowance on trade receivables. In accordance with Ind AS 109 – Financial Instruments, the Company follows ‘simplified approach’ for recognition of impairment loss allowance on trade receivables. In calculating the impairment loss allowance, the Company has considered its credit assessment and other related credit information for its customers to estimate the probability of default in future and has considered estimates of possible effect from increased uncertainties in economic environment. We identified estimation of variable consideration and impairment loss allowance on trade receivables as a key audit matter because the Company’s management exercises significant judgments and estimates in calculating the said variable consideration and impairment loss allowance • We performed the following tests for a sample of transactions relating to variable consideration: • Read the terms of contract including rebates and discounts schemes as approved by authorized personnel. • Evaluated the assumptions used in estimation of variable consideration by comparing with the past trends and understand the reasons for deviation. • Performed retrospective review to identify and evaluate variances. • Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Company’s controls over computation of incentives and pay out against the corresponding liability • We evaluated management’s assessment of the assumptions used in the calculation of impairment loss allowance on trade receivables, including consideration of the current and estimated future uncertain economic conditions. • For sample customers, we tested past collection history, customer’s credit assessment and probability of default assessment performed by the management. • We tested the mathematical accuracy and computation of the allowances. • We read and assessed the relevant disclosures made within the standalone financial statements. Our conclusion: Based on the audit procedures performed we did not identify any material exceptions in the recognition of revenue and incentives and discount expenses.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board’s Report including Annexure to the Board’s Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equityof the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting standards)Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection, application, implementation and maintenance of appropriate of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Management and Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive Income, Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting standards) Rules, 2015

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our Report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer to Note 37 to the financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other source or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lender invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether,

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on audit procedures as we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv(a) and iv(b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been made operational from 25th July 2023 for all branches other than one Branch for which it has been made operational from 25th November 2023 for relevant transactions recorded in the respective software except inventory which is being maintained in separate software where there is no audit trail features.

Further, after audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and made operational, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

The back-up of audit trail (edit log) has been maintained on the server physically located in India for financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

h. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor’s Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

For G R V & P K Chartered Accountant FRN : 008099S

(H. GANPATLAL KAWAD) Partner M.No. 204840 UDIN: 24204840BKDEVR7847

Place: Bangalore Date: 30/05/2024

Annexure –A to the Independent Auditors’ Report on the financial statements of Archidply D?cor Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors’ Report to the members of M/s Archidply D?cor Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, We report that:

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, these Properties, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company, in case of land which are on long term lease from government, the lease agreement are duly executed in favor of company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) On basis of information and explanation given to us, Physical verification of Inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. Procedure of physical verification of Inventory followed by the management is reasonable & adequate in relation to the size of company and nature of its business and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of stocks as compared to book records that were 10% or more.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks compare with the books of account of the company are as below:

Quarter As per bank return (Amount in lakhs) As per books of Account (Amount in Lakhs) Difference (Amount in Lakhs) %age of Differences Q1 2,393.05 2,297.80 (95.24) 3.98% Q2 2,565.86 2,497.70 (68.16) 2.66% Q3 2,541.08 2,684.57 143.49 5.65% Q4 2,504.20 2,740.90 236.69 9.45%

(iii) The Company has not made any Investments in companies during the year but has granted unsecured loans to others parties during the year.

(a) In respect of unsecured loans, Company has granted unsecured Loans to other entity during the year, aggregate amount of loan given during the year is Rs. 38.00 lakhs and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is Rs. 38.00 lakhs.

(b) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanation given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans given during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company’s interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated however interest has been charged by the company at every quarter end on such loans.

(d) As there is no stipulation about repayment of loan by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The aggregate amount of such loans is Rs.587.82 lakhs, out of which granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act,2013 is Nil.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not provided any loans, guarantees, and Investments to which the provision of sec 185 of the act apply.

However regarding loans, guarantees, and Investments to which the provision of sec 186 apply, the company has complied with the provision of the Section.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any public deposits during the year to which section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the act are applicable. Accordingly, clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

(vi) As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. Accordingly, clause (vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance (ESI), Investor Education and Protection Fund, Income-tax, Tax deducted at source , Tax collected at source, Professional Tax, Goods & Service Tax (GST), Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance (ESI), Income-tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Goods & Service Tax (GST), Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears /were outstanding as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of disputed Sales Tax, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Service Tax, Excise duty and Cess which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of any dispute are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of the dues Disputed amount pending Period to which the amount relates (Financial Years) Forum where dispute is pending. Central ExciseAct Excise duty Rs 12.57 lakhs 2011-2012 Appellate Tribunal-Karnataka

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues of loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no term loans taken by the company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause (x)(b)of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle- blower complaint during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause (xv) of the order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, clause (xvi)(a) and (b) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(c) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group. (xvii)The company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year as well in immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor’s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The Company has not made investments in subsidiary company. Therefore the company does not require to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements. Therefore the provisions of clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

For G R V & P K Chartered Accountants FRN: 008099S

(H. GANPATLAL KAWAD) Partner M.No. 204840 UDIN: 24204840BKDEVR7847

Place: Bangalore Date: 30/05/2024

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors’ Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of Archidply D?cor Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Archidply D?cor Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting are operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For G R V & P K Chartered Accountants FRN: 008099S

(H. GANPATLAL KAWAD) Partner M.No. 204840 UDIN: 24204840BKDEVR7847

Place: Bangalore Date: 30/05/2024