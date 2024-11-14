|Purpose
|Archidply Decor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Please find attached the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with the limited revier report by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Archidply Decor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. please find attached the standalone financial results along with the Limited Review report by Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Archidply Decor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of audited financials of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Please find attached the Audited financials Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2024 along with the unmodified Auditors report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Archidply Decor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 312023 Please find attached the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 along with the limited review report by the statutory auditors, approved in the board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
