SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹272.1
Prev. Close₹247
Turnover(Lac.)₹29,175.55
Day's High₹278
Day's Low₹247.06
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,538.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.22
1.98
0.51
0.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
208.26
154.98
134.26
119.11
Net Worth
218.48
156.96
134.77
119.72
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
284.23
221.7
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
284.23
221.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
8.72
8.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
808.65
|64.45
|17,942.69
|67.82
|0.12
|1,017.24
|109.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
259.16
|58.02
|6,617.26
|24.71
|0.15
|557.48
|44.56
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
316.35
|39.61
|3,957.47
|18.56
|0.16
|438.22
|66.39
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
295.4
|166.15
|3,626.71
|-34.62
|0.1
|328.19
|112.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
1,694.9
|23.62
|2,875.07
|28.26
|0
|282.98
|388.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pratik Gunvantraj Singhvi
Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi
Executive Director (Marketing)
Abhinav Sacheti
Independent Director
Dhruti Apruva Bhagalia
Independent Director
Mahendra Hastimal Kachhara
Independent Director
Manish Kailash Ramuka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shruti Shukla
No.601-602 6th Flr Peninsula-,
Heights C.D.Barfiwala Lane,
Maharashtra - 400058
Tel: +91 22 2624 4574
Website: http://www.europratik.com
Email: cs@europratik.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Euro Pratik Sales Ltd
