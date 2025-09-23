iifl-logo

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd Share Price Live

248.38
(0.56%)
Sep 23, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open272.1
  • Day's High278
  • Prev. Close247
  • Day's Low247.06
  • Turnover (lac)29,175.55
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,538.44
  • Div. Yield0
No Record Found

Loading...

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

272.1

Prev. Close

247

Turnover(Lac.)

29,175.55

Day's High

278

Day's Low

247.06

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,538.44

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

23 Sep, 2025|09:06 PM
Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 87.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 87.97%

Non-Promoter- 12.02%

Institutions: 12.02%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.22

1.98

0.51

0.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

208.26

154.98

134.26

119.11

Net Worth

218.48

156.96

134.77

119.72

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

284.23

221.7

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

284.23

221.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

8.72

8.41

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

808.65

64.4517,942.6967.820.121,017.24109.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

259.16

58.026,617.2624.710.15557.4844.56

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

316.35

39.613,957.4718.560.16438.2266.39

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

295.4

166.153,626.71-34.620.1328.19112.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

1,694.9

23.622,875.0728.260282.98388.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Euro Pratik Sales Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pratik Gunvantraj Singhvi

Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer

Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi

Executive Director (Marketing)

Abhinav Sacheti

Independent Director

Dhruti Apruva Bhagalia

Independent Director

Mahendra Hastimal Kachhara

Independent Director

Manish Kailash Ramuka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruti Shukla

Registered Office

No.601-602 6th Flr Peninsula-,

Heights C.D.Barfiwala Lane,

Maharashtra - 400058

Tel: +91 22 2624 4574

Website: http://www.europratik.com

Email: cs@europratik.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Euro Pratik Sales Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Euro Pratik Sales Ltd share price today?

The Euro Pratik Sales Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹248.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd is ₹2538.44 Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Euro Pratik Sales Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd?

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

