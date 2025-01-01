The Board of Directors Euro Pratik Sales Limited

(Formerly known as Euro Pratik Sales Private Limited)

601-602, 6th Floor, Peninsula Heights C.D. Barfiwala Lane, Andheri (West)

Mumbai - 400 058, Maharashtra, India

Dear Sirs,

1. We, M/s Monika Jain & Co, Chartered Accountants (“MJCO”) and C N K & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (“CNK”) (“MJCO” and “CNK” together referred to herein as “Joint Auditors”, and individually referred to herein as “one of the Joint Auditors”) have examined the Restated Consolidated Financial Information of Euro Pratik Sales Limited (formerly known as Euro Pratik Sales Private Limited) (the “Company” or “Issuer”) and its subsidiaries (the Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as the “Group”) and its associate, comprising the following:

(a) Restated Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, the Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Restated Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, Restated Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and for the year ended March 31, 2024, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

(b) Restated Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Restated Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Restated Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity, Restated Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the years then ended, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

The above are (collectively, referred to as the “Restated Consolidated Financial Information”) and have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on January 1, 2025, and annexed to this Report for the purpose of inclusion in the draft red herring prospectus (“DRHP”) prepared by the Management of the Company (the “Management”) in connection with its proposed initial public offer of equity shares (“IPO”) prepared in terms of the requirements of:

(a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”), read with relevant rules issued thereunder, each as amended;

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (‘the “SEBI ICDR Regulations”); and

(c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”), as amended from time to time (the “Guidance Note”).

Management Responsibility:

2. The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”), National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited (collectively, the “Stock Exchanges”) in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information has been prepared by the Management as stated in note 2.1 to the Restated Consolidated Financial Information. The respective Management and the Board of Directors of the entities included in the “Group” and that of its associate are responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal controls relevant to the preparation and presentation of the respective restated financial statements which have been used for preparation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Information. The Management and the Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

Auditors Responsibility:

3. We have jointly examined the aforesaid Restated Consolidated Financial Information taking into consideration:

(a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with Engagement Letter dated October 28, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Issuer

(b) The Guidance Note which also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

(c) Concept of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Consolidated Financial Information; and

(d) The requirements of section 26 of the Act and the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act,

the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

4. These Restated Consolidated Financial Information have been compiled by the Management from:

(a) Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the six months period ended September 30, 2024 prepared in accordance with recognition and measurement principles of Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS 34) ‘Interim Financial Reporting, prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. These Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 1, 2025, on which the Joint Auditors have expressed an unmodified opinion.

(b) Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with recognition and measurement principles of Indian Accounting Standards, as prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. These Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 1, 2025, on which one of the Joint Auditors, i.e., MJCO, have expressed an unmodified opinion.

(c) Audited Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the years ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. These Audited Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the years ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 1, 2025, on which one of the Joint Auditors, i.e. MJCO, have expressed an unmodified opinion

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

(a) Auditors report dated January 1, 2025, issued by Joint Auditors on the Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the six months period ended September 30, 2024, as referred in paragraph 4a above; and

(b) Auditors reports issued by one of the Joint Auditors, i.e., MJCO, dated January 1, 2025, on the Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024, as referred in paragraph 4b above; and

(c) Auditors Report dated January 1, 2025, issued by one of the Joint Auditors, i.e., MJCO, on the Audited Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the years ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively, as referred in paragraph 4c above.

Other Matters

6. As indicated in Other Matters section of our audit report on the Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2024:

(i) These Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS financial statements include audited financial results/ information of one subsidiary which reflect total assets (before consolidation adjustments) of ?. 891.47 million as at September 30, 2024, total revenues (before consolidation adjustments) of ?. 330.53 million, total net profit after tax (before consolidation adjustments) of ?. 69.12 million and net cash inflow/(outflow) of ? 30.19 million, and total comprehensive profit (before consolidation adjustments) of ?. 69.12 million for period ended September 30, 2024 as considered in the Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements. These financial statements of the subsidiary have been audited by one of the joint auditors, i.e., CNK. Our opinion on the Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this subsidiary and our report in

terms of sub-sections (3) and (11) of section 143 of the Act in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiary, is based solely on the reports of the said joint auditors, i.e., CNK.

(ii) The Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements includes unaudited financial statements /information of four subsidiaries and a limited liability partnership where control exists, which have not been audited, whose financial statements reflect total assets (before consolidation adjustments) of ?. 141.65 million, total revenues (before consolidation adjustments) of ?. 49.59 million, total net profit after tax (before consolidation adjustments) of ?. 0.55 million, total comprehensive profit (before consolidation adjustments) of ?. 0.64 million and net cash inflow/(outflow) of ?. 3.85 million for the period ended September 30, 2024, as considered in those Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements. This unaudited financial /financial information has been approved and furnished to us by the Management. Our opinion, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the aforesaid subsidiaries and the limited liability partnership and our report in terms of sub-sections (3) and (11) of section 143 of the Act in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries and the limited liability partnership, is based solely on such unaudited financial statements and other unaudited financial information duly certified by the Management. According to the information and explanation given to us by Management, these financial statements/ information are not material to the Group

(iii) Our opinion on the Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements above is not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other joint auditors and the financial statements and other financial information certified by the Management.

7. As indicated in Other Matters section of our audit report on the Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS

Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2024:

i. The Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements includes unaudited financial statements /information of one subsidiary, which has not been audited, whose financial statements reflect total assets (before consolidation adjustments) of ?. 20.65 million, total revenues (before consolidation adjustments) of ?. 0.00 million, total net profit after tax (before consolidation adjustments) of ?. (0.19) million, total comprehensive income (before consolidation adjustments) of ?. (0.17) million and net cash inflow/(outflow) of ?. 2.03 million for the year ended March 31, 2024, as considered in those Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements. This unaudited financial statement/financial information has been approved and furnished to us by the Management. Our opinion, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the aforesaid subsidiary and our report in terms of subsections (3) and (11) of section 143 of the Act in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiary is based solely on such unaudited financial statements and other unaudited financial information duly certified by the Management. According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, these financial statements/ information are not material to the Group.

ii. These Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements also includes the Groups share of net profit after tax of ?. (4.56) million for the year ended March 31 2024, in respect of one associate based on their financial statements and information as certified by the Management, which has not been audited. According to the information and explanation given to us by the Management, these financial statements/ information are not material to the Group.

iii. Our opinion on the Audited Special Purpose Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements above is not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the financial statements and other financial information certified by the Management.

Conclusion

8. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us for the respective years, we

report that:

a. the Restated Consolidated Financial Information has been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping / reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping / classifications followed as at and for the six months period ended September 30, 2024.

b. There are no qualifications in the auditors reports on financial statements included which require any adjustments to the Restated Consolidated Financial Information; and

c. the Restated Consolidated Financial Information has been prepared in accordance with the Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note

9. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements.

10. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information does not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements, as mentioned in paragraph 4 above.

11. This examination report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the audit reports issued by us individually or jointly nor should this examination report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

12. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

Restriction on use

13. Our examination report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with the SEBI, and the Stock Exchanges, as applicable in connection with the proposed IPO. Our examination report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care towards any other person relying on the same without our prior consent in writing.

For Monika Jain & Co. For C N K & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 130708W Firms Registration No. 10196W/W-100036