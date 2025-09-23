Euro Pratik Sales Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
808.65
|64.45
|17,942.69
|67.82
|0.12
|1,017.24
|109.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
259.16
|58.02
|6,617.26
|24.71
|0.15
|557.48
|44.56
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
316.35
|39.61
|3,957.47
|18.56
|0.16
|438.22
|66.39
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
295.4
|166.15
|3,626.71
|-34.62
|0.1
|328.19
|112.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
1,694.9
|23.62
|2,875.07
|28.26
|0
|282.98
|388.02
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.