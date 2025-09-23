Euro Pratik Sales Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.22
1.98
0.51
0.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
208.26
154.98
134.26
119.11
Net Worth
218.48
156.96
134.77
119.72
Minority Interest
Debt
11.9
13.46
4.48
15.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0.52
0
0.12
Total Liabilities
230.51
170.94
139.25
135.06
Fixed Assets
24.19
26.27
16.42
17.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.71
36.53
6.22
5.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.43
0.91
0.02
0.41
Networking Capital
185.97
89.47
100.82
102.27
Inventories
57.75
35.57
38.8
36.71
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
62.5
44.36
60.67
45.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
78.93
14.84
29.34
24.62
Sundry Creditors
-4.56
-0.21
-5.56
-0.27
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.65
-5.09
-22.43
-4.25
Cash
8.23
17.75
15.77
9.31
Total Assets
230.53
170.93
139.25
135.06
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.