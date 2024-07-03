Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹367.7
Prev. Close₹367.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.27
Day's High₹369
Day's Low₹363.05
52 Week's High₹449.9
52 Week's Low₹267.95
Book Value₹110.2
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,508.4
P/E49.62
EPS7.41
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.26
12.26
12.26
12.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,304.86
1,189.09
974.88
761.19
Net Worth
1,317.12
1,201.35
987.14
773.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1,624.43
1,019.97
859.79
yoy growth (%)
59.26
18.63
Raw materials
-670.31
-461.53
-381.84
As % of sales
41.26
45.24
44.41
Employee costs
-122.9
-92.76
-92.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
341.83
108.33
24.28
Depreciation
-67.99
-63.86
-65.37
Tax paid
-108.47
-32.16
2.75
Working capital
123.8
21.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.26
18.63
Op profit growth
104.11
51.38
EBIT growth
149.62
99.47
Net profit growth
206.37
370.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,567.25
1,782.86
1,625.04
1,020.76
876.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,567.25
1,782.86
1,625.04
1,020.76
876.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.87
25.46
8.96
3.45
2.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
863.55
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.7
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
314.25
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,303.05
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Shiv Prakash Mittal
Managing Director & CEO
Shobhan Mittal
Independent Director
Mahesh Kumar Jiwrajka
Independent Director
Salil Kumar Bhandari
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Saraf
Vice President & CS
Lawkush Prasad
Independent Director
Shivpriya Nanda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Greenpanel Industries Ltd
Summary
Greenpanel Industries Limited was incorporated on 13th December 2017. The Company is primarily involved in manufacturing of plywood, medium density fibre boards (MDF) and allied products. The Company is Indias largest manufacturer of wood panels. The state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh make top-quality Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF), Plywood, Decorative Veneers, Flooring and Doors. Greenpanel MDF is made with 100% renewable agro-forestry wood. Greenpanel, previously known as Green Panelmax, is the largest manufacturer of MDF in India and is the largest manufacturer of MDF in Asia. Its manufacturing plants have a combined annual capacity of more than 5,88,000 cubic meters of MDF. This is complemented by robust distribution network of 3,000+ outlets spread across the country. The Company invested in two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities comprising European technology. The Companys plants are located in Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Srikalahasti (Andhra Pradesh), the latter being arguably the largest MDF plant in the world.The Medium Density Fibreboard is an engineered wood manufactured with hardwood fibres, bonded together under high pressure and temperature (up to 240 degrees Celsius) with synthetic resin and wax. Greenpanels MDF is respected for a high uniform density, making it strong, durable and ecofriendly. The Greenpanel veneers offer an exclusive range of unique and exotic designs. The Greenpanel wood floors are customized arou
Read More
The Greenpanel Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹367.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greenpanel Industries Ltd is ₹4508.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Greenpanel Industries Ltd is 49.62 and 3.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greenpanel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greenpanel Industries Ltd is ₹267.95 and ₹449.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Greenpanel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.61%, 3 Years at -4.26%, 1 Year at -12.93%, 6 Month at 10.85%, 3 Month at -6.84% and 1 Month at 2.77%.
