Greenpanel Industries Ltd Share Price

367.65
(-0.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open367.7
  • Day's High369
  • 52 Wk High449.9
  • Prev. Close367.7
  • Day's Low363.05
  • 52 Wk Low 267.95
  • Turnover (lac)15.27
  • P/E49.62
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value110.2
  • EPS7.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,508.4
  • Div. Yield0.41
Greenpanel Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

367.7

Prev. Close

367.7

Turnover(Lac.)

15.27

Day's High

369

Day's Low

363.05

52 Week's High

449.9

52 Week's Low

267.95

Book Value

110.2

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,508.4

P/E

49.62

EPS

7.41

Divi. Yield

0.41

Greenpanel Industries Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 09 Feb, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

arrow

Greenpanel Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Greenpanel Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.63%

Foreign: 8.63%

Indian: 44.49%

Non-Promoter- 30.40%

Institutions: 30.40%

Non-Institutions: 16.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Greenpanel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.26

12.26

12.26

12.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,304.86

1,189.09

974.88

761.19

Net Worth

1,317.12

1,201.35

987.14

773.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1,624.43

1,019.97

859.79

yoy growth (%)

59.26

18.63

Raw materials

-670.31

-461.53

-381.84

As % of sales

41.26

45.24

44.41

Employee costs

-122.9

-92.76

-92.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

341.83

108.33

24.28

Depreciation

-67.99

-63.86

-65.37

Tax paid

-108.47

-32.16

2.75

Working capital

123.8

21.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.26

18.63

Op profit growth

104.11

51.38

EBIT growth

149.62

99.47

Net profit growth

206.37

370.2

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,567.25

1,782.86

1,625.04

1,020.76

876.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,567.25

1,782.86

1,625.04

1,020.76

876.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.87

25.46

8.96

3.45

2.23

View Annually Results

Greenpanel Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

863.55

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.7

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

314.25

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,303.05

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Greenpanel Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Shiv Prakash Mittal

Managing Director & CEO

Shobhan Mittal

Independent Director

Mahesh Kumar Jiwrajka

Independent Director

Salil Kumar Bhandari

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Saraf

Vice President & CS

Lawkush Prasad

Independent Director

Shivpriya Nanda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Greenpanel Industries Ltd

Summary

Greenpanel Industries Limited was incorporated on 13th December 2017. The Company is primarily involved in manufacturing of plywood, medium density fibre boards (MDF) and allied products. The Company is Indias largest manufacturer of wood panels. The state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh make top-quality Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF), Plywood, Decorative Veneers, Flooring and Doors. Greenpanel MDF is made with 100% renewable agro-forestry wood. Greenpanel, previously known as Green Panelmax, is the largest manufacturer of MDF in India and is the largest manufacturer of MDF in Asia. Its manufacturing plants have a combined annual capacity of more than 5,88,000 cubic meters of MDF. This is complemented by robust distribution network of 3,000+ outlets spread across the country. The Company invested in two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities comprising European technology. The Companys plants are located in Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Srikalahasti (Andhra Pradesh), the latter being arguably the largest MDF plant in the world.The Medium Density Fibreboard is an engineered wood manufactured with hardwood fibres, bonded together under high pressure and temperature (up to 240 degrees Celsius) with synthetic resin and wax. Greenpanels MDF is respected for a high uniform density, making it strong, durable and ecofriendly. The Greenpanel veneers offer an exclusive range of unique and exotic designs. The Greenpanel wood floors are customized arou
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Greenpanel Industries Ltd share price today?

The Greenpanel Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹367.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Greenpanel Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greenpanel Industries Ltd is ₹4508.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Greenpanel Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Greenpanel Industries Ltd is 49.62 and 3.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Greenpanel Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greenpanel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greenpanel Industries Ltd is ₹267.95 and ₹449.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Greenpanel Industries Ltd?

Greenpanel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.61%, 3 Years at -4.26%, 1 Year at -12.93%, 6 Month at 10.85%, 3 Month at -6.84% and 1 Month at 2.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Greenpanel Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Greenpanel Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.13 %
Institutions - 30.40 %
Public - 16.47 %

