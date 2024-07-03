Summary

Greenpanel Industries Limited was incorporated on 13th December 2017. The Company is primarily involved in manufacturing of plywood, medium density fibre boards (MDF) and allied products. The Company is Indias largest manufacturer of wood panels. The state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh make top-quality Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF), Plywood, Decorative Veneers, Flooring and Doors. Greenpanel MDF is made with 100% renewable agro-forestry wood. Greenpanel, previously known as Green Panelmax, is the largest manufacturer of MDF in India and is the largest manufacturer of MDF in Asia. Its manufacturing plants have a combined annual capacity of more than 5,88,000 cubic meters of MDF. This is complemented by robust distribution network of 3,000+ outlets spread across the country. The Company invested in two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities comprising European technology. The Companys plants are located in Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Srikalahasti (Andhra Pradesh), the latter being arguably the largest MDF plant in the world.The Medium Density Fibreboard is an engineered wood manufactured with hardwood fibres, bonded together under high pressure and temperature (up to 240 degrees Celsius) with synthetic resin and wax. Greenpanels MDF is respected for a high uniform density, making it strong, durable and ecofriendly. The Greenpanel veneers offer an exclusive range of unique and exotic designs. The Greenpanel wood floors are customized arou

