To the Members of

Greenpanel Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Greenpanel Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss, including the standalone statement of other comprehensive income, the standalone statement of cash flow and the standalone statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information in which are included the returns for the year ended on that date. (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive loss, its cash flows the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Emphasis of Matter judgments and estimates

We draw attention to Note no- 15 to the Standalone Financial Statement, on the basis of legal opinion the Company has not accounted for some of the Government subsidies as mentioned in the said note. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters.

Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition on sale of goods Revenue is measured based on the transaction price, which is the consideration, adjusted for volume discounts, rebates, scheme allowances, price concessions, incentives and returns, if any, (‘variable consideration) as specified in the contracts with the customers. Our audit procedures included, amongst others: An estimate of variable consideration payable to the customers is recorded as at the year end. Such estimation is done based on the terms of contracts, rebates and discounts schemes and historical experience. a) We read and evaluated the Companys policies for revenue recognition and impairment loss allowance and assessed its compliance with Ind AS 115 Revenue From Contracts With Customers and Ind AS 109 ‘Financial Instruments, respectively. We identified estimation of revenue and variable consideration as a key audit matter because the Companys management exercises said variable significant consideration. b) We assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to sales including variable consideration and impairment loss allowance on trade receivables. c) We performed the following tests for a sample of transactions relating to variable consideration: • Read the terms of contract including rebates and discounts schemes as approved by authorized personnel. • Evaluated the assumptions used in estimation of variable consideration by comparing with the past trends and understand the reasons for deviation. • Performed retrospective review to identify and evaluate variances. d) In addition to substantive analytical reviews performed to understand how the revenue has trended over the year, we performed a detailed testing on transactions around the year-end, ensuring revenues were recognized in the correct accounting period. e) We read and assessed the relevant disclosures made within the Standalone Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Companys annual report particularly with respect to the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business responsibility report and Corporate Governance report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual

Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant Rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it deficiencies exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that doubt on the Companys ability may cast significant to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the significantaudit findings, including and in internal control that we identify anysignificant during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including the standalone statement of other comprehensive income, the standalone statement of cash flow and standalone statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant Rules issued thereunder;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of

Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this Report;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024, has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements Refer Note 37 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writingorotherwise,thattheIntermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv (a) and iv (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

The Company had made the assessment for books of account as per definition in the Act and identified SAP as accounting software used for the creation and maintenance of books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded. Further, in case of the Company, audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of Greenpanel Industries Limited dated May 01, 2024.

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1 of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section.

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year, the frequency of which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

ii. (b) As disclosed in Note 49 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company and the details are as follows;

Quarter ending Value per books of account Value per quarterly return/statement Differences For each class of current asset June 30, 2023 11,718.58 17,238.45 (-)5,519.87 September 30, 2023 11,139.23 18,349.92 (-)7,210.69 December 31, 2023 10,717.68 18,537.59 (-)7,819.91 March 31, 2024 12,124.46 17,892.30 (-)5,767.84

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iv. According to the information, explanations and representations provided by the management and based upon audit procedures performed, we are of the opinion that in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Section 185 and 186 of the Act v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder.

vi. The Company is not required to maintain the books of account pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act. However, Company maintains adequate cost records in respect of the Companys products. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. a. The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. There are no dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess, goods and service tax and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount in Rs lakhs Period for which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Denial of refund of service tax refund on timber transportation 630.66 August 2013 to May 2014 CESTAT, New Delhi Custom Act, 1962 Disallowance of benefits under SHIS license 391.92 July 2013 to December 2014 CESTAT, Kolkata

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the

Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. The Company doesnt have any associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer /further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) No fraud/ material fraud by the Company or no fraud / material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act, has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xiii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred in section 192 of the Act. xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without of obtained RegistrationvalidCertificate (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) There are no other Companies part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and the previous year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 47 to the Standalone Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act , in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 33(ii) to the financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Act except unspent amount related with previous year ended March 31, 2023 CSR obligation which had been transferred to special account in compliance of with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 33(ii) to the standalone financial statements. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of Greenpanel Industries Limited dated May 01, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act as referred to in paragraph 2(f) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Greenpanel Industries Limited (the ‘Company) as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".