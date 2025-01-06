Greenpanel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
341.83
108.33
24.28
Depreciation
-67.99
-63.86
-65.37
Tax paid
-108.47
-32.16
2.75
Working capital
123.8
21.53
Other operating items
Operating
289.17
33.83
Capital expenditure
20.69
8.49
Free cash flow
309.86
42.32
Equity raised
1,521.09
1,369.65
Investing
0
0
Financing
-135.68
-88.31
Dividends paid
18.39
0
0
Net in cash
1,713.66
1,323.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.