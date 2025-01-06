iifl-logo-icon 1
Greenpanel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

355.85
(-3.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Greenpanel Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

341.83

108.33

24.28

Depreciation

-67.99

-63.86

-65.37

Tax paid

-108.47

-32.16

2.75

Working capital

123.8

21.53

Other operating items

Operating

289.17

33.83

Capital expenditure

20.69

8.49

Free cash flow

309.86

42.32

Equity raised

1,521.09

1,369.65

Investing

0

0

Financing

-135.68

-88.31

Dividends paid

18.39

0

0

Net in cash

1,713.66

1,323.65

Greenpanel Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

