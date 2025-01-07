iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Greenpanel Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

365.5
(2.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:54:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenpanel Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1,624.43

1,019.97

859.79

yoy growth (%)

59.26

18.63

Raw materials

-670.31

-461.53

-381.84

As % of sales

41.26

45.24

44.41

Employee costs

-122.9

-92.76

-92.77

As % of sales

7.56

9.09

10.79

Other costs

-413.16

-260.86

-249.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.43

25.57

29.06

Operating profit

418.05

204.81

135.29

OPM

25.73

20.08

15.73

Depreciation

-67.99

-63.86

-65.37

Interest expense

-16.46

-35.2

-47.66

Other income

8.23

2.58

2.03

Profit before tax

341.83

108.33

24.28

Taxes

-108.47

-32.16

2.75

Tax rate

-31.73

-29.68

11.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

233.36

76.16

27.03

Exceptional items

0

0

-10.83

Net profit

233.36

76.16

16.19

yoy growth (%)

206.37

370.2

NPM

14.36

7.46

1.88

Greenpanel Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenpanel Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.