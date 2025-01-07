Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1,624.43
1,019.97
859.79
yoy growth (%)
59.26
18.63
Raw materials
-670.31
-461.53
-381.84
As % of sales
41.26
45.24
44.41
Employee costs
-122.9
-92.76
-92.77
As % of sales
7.56
9.09
10.79
Other costs
-413.16
-260.86
-249.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.43
25.57
29.06
Operating profit
418.05
204.81
135.29
OPM
25.73
20.08
15.73
Depreciation
-67.99
-63.86
-65.37
Interest expense
-16.46
-35.2
-47.66
Other income
8.23
2.58
2.03
Profit before tax
341.83
108.33
24.28
Taxes
-108.47
-32.16
2.75
Tax rate
-31.73
-29.68
11.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
233.36
76.16
27.03
Exceptional items
0
0
-10.83
Net profit
233.36
76.16
16.19
yoy growth (%)
206.37
370.2
NPM
14.36
7.46
1.88
