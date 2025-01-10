Greenpanel Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.26
12.26
12.26
12.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,304.86
1,189.09
974.88
761.19
Net Worth
1,317.12
1,201.35
987.14
773.45
Minority Interest
Debt
296.08
227.63
291.81
458.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
101.05
94.31
147.23
20.17
Total Liabilities
1,714.25
1,523.29
1,426.18
1,252.33
Fixed Assets
1,294.85
996.5
1,009.35
1,046.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
97.5
22.06
52.45
52.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
78.99
0
Networking Capital
181.55
148.92
64.11
81.29
Inventories
201.56
152.53
165.82
149.36
Inventory Days
37.25
53.44
Sundry Debtors
29.04
44.4
41.44
77.76
Debtor Days
9.31
27.82
Other Current Assets
127.42
133.24
73.85
76.88
Sundry Creditors
-129.32
-111.36
-150.74
-137.82
Creditor Days
33.87
49.31
Other Current Liabilities
-47.15
-69.89
-66.25
-84.89
Cash
140.36
355.81
221.27
72.1
Total Assets
1,714.26
1,523.29
1,426.18
1,252.33
