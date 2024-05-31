AGM 25/06/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly find enclosed the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 including the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, along with the Notice of the 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 3:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024) Proceedings of 7th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 3:00 PM and concluded at 4:23 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024) Greenpanel Industries Limited: Voting results and Scrutinizer Report for the AGM held on Tuesday, 25th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024)