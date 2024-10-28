|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|Greenpanel Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Greenpanel Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday October 28 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report for the corresponding period. In our earlier letter dated September 26 2024 we have already informed you that the Trading Window to deal in shares of the Company shall remain closed from October 1 2024 to the end of 48 hours after declaration of the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Consequently the Trading Window will remain closed till October 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Date : 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Greenpanel Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting scheduled for Tuesday 30.07.2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed the following documents, which have been reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, in their respective meetings held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024: I. Statement of unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. II. Segment wise Revenue and Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and segment wise Assets & Liabilities of the Company as on June 30, 2024. The Statutory Auditors, M/s. S.S. Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, have carried out Limited Review of the above results. The Auditors Review Report on the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|Greenpanel Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Greenpanel Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 01 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report for the corresponding period. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, May 01, 2024 Standalone and Consolidated financials for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|Greenpanel Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1) and other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Greenpanel Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday January 31 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Unaudited (standalone and consolidated) Financial Results of the company along with limited review report of the auditors for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. Declaration of an interim dividend on equity shares of the company for the financial year 2023-24. As per Regulation 42 of the of the SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) regulations 2015 for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend if so approved by the Board the Record Date will be Friday February 09 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 31st January 2024 I. Statement of unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. II. Segment wise standalone and consolidated Revenue, Results, Assets & LiabiliOes of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Statutory Auditors, M/s. S. S. Kothari Mehta & Company, Chartered Accountants have carried out Limited Review of the above results. The Auditors Review Report on the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, are also enclosed. Further please note that the Board of Directors in their meeOng held today has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity shares i.e. 150% on face value of Rs. 1/- per shares for the financial year 2023-24. The company shall arrange to pay the above interim dividend on or before March 01, 2024, to the equity shareholders of the company, whose name appear on the register of member of the company or in the records of the depository as beneficial owners of shares as on February 9, 2024, record date fixed for the said purpose. The meeOng of the Board of Directors commenced at 1.00 P.M. and concluded at 2:12 P.M. Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 31st January 2024 The Record date for the interim dividend declared at the Board meeting held on 31st January 2024 is February 09, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024)
