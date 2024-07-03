Greenpanel Industries Ltd Summary

Greenpanel Industries Limited was incorporated on 13th December 2017. The Company is primarily involved in manufacturing of plywood, medium density fibre boards (MDF) and allied products. The Company is Indias largest manufacturer of wood panels. The state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh make top-quality Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF), Plywood, Decorative Veneers, Flooring and Doors. Greenpanel MDF is made with 100% renewable agro-forestry wood. Greenpanel, previously known as Green Panelmax, is the largest manufacturer of MDF in India and is the largest manufacturer of MDF in Asia. Its manufacturing plants have a combined annual capacity of more than 5,88,000 cubic meters of MDF. This is complemented by robust distribution network of 3,000+ outlets spread across the country. The Company invested in two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities comprising European technology. The Companys plants are located in Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Srikalahasti (Andhra Pradesh), the latter being arguably the largest MDF plant in the world.The Medium Density Fibreboard is an engineered wood manufactured with hardwood fibres, bonded together under high pressure and temperature (up to 240 degrees Celsius) with synthetic resin and wax. Greenpanels MDF is respected for a high uniform density, making it strong, durable and ecofriendly. The Greenpanel veneers offer an exclusive range of unique and exotic designs. The Greenpanel wood floors are customized around Indian conditions. It protect against dust, scratches and extreme climatic changes. The Greenpanel doors possess high dimensional accuracy and stability. The Greenpanel plywood are customized around a range of applications manufactured on new age equipment. The Greenpanel commercial doors are especially designed for enhanced strength and security. They can be customized to add visions, louvers, special hinges, locks and rails. Provisions can be made for double-leaf doors of equal or unequal shutter sizes.The Company distributed masks, hand sanitizers, bleaching power, vegetables and refined oil to surrounding villages as well as health workers. It has placed an order for a paper Impregnation unit to address the increased market demand for pre laminated boards.In 2010, the Company launched Green Panelmax. The Company commenced production at the most modern MDF plant in India at Pantnagar, Uttarakhand. In 2014, the Company launched Green Floormax Wood Floors. In 2015, it commenced exports operation in Singapore. In 2016, it commissioned a second MDF plant at Srikalahasti, in Andhra Pradesh and in 2018, further commenced production at Asias largest MDF plant in Andhra Pradesh. The business of Greenply Industries was demerged/ transferred into the Company and made effective on July 1, 2019 through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger in 2019-20. In consideration of the demerger and transfer of the Demerged Undertaking, the Board of Directors of the Company issued and allotted 12,26,27,395 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to the shareholders of Greenply Industries Limited in the ratio of 1 (One) equity share of Re. 1 each in the Company, credited as fully paid up for every 1 equity share of Re. 1 each held by them in Greenply Industries Limited. The Company installed MAT Pre-heating system and wax emulsion system at MDF plants at Rudrapur and Chittoor which resulted in increase in production capacity of MDF from 5,40,000 CBM to 6,60,000 CBM per annum and reduction of wax consumption by 30% in 2022.The Company launched Greenpanel FRMDF - the best grade of FRMDF available in the market in 2023. The Company has initiated a brown field project of expansion of installed capacity of MDF with annual capacity of 2,31,000 CBM per annum in 2022-23.