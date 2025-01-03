Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Coromandel International Ltd
1958.3
|2.25
|0.12
|57695.83
|38.96
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
205.62
|2.28
|1.12
|8193.49
|15.32
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
173.01
|10.65
|6.56
|2050.51
|17.72
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd
75.79
|0.16
|0.21
|1543.39
|11.85
Rama Phosphates Ltd
205.83
|5.86
|2.93
|364.11
|0
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
71.45
|-0.14
|-0.20
|692.99
|0
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (Merged)
23.55
|-2.80
|-10.63
|1008.36
|8.64
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
180.63
|-0.46
|-0.25
|9965.18
|53.55
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
973.35
|-32.45
|-3.23
|62982.75
|0
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
500.3
|-6.00
|-1.19
|20044.63
|13.15
Madras Fertilizers Ltd
100.65
|-0.25
|-0.25
|1621.47
|12.6
National Fertilizer Ltd
120.55
|0.16
|0.13
|5913.94
|21.88
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
120.66
|6.41
|5.61
|9836.32
|25.7
Aries Agro Ltd
305.1
|12.75
|4.36
|396.76
|13.55
Krishana Phoschem Ltd
199.53
|2.62
|1.33
|1208.21
|28.09
Bohra Industries Ltd
17.1
|0.79
|4.84
|24.45
|0
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
9.39
|-0.10
|-1.05
|561.58
|0.27
Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd
238.26
|0.95
|0.40
|2087.80
|74.16
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd
221.45
|2.39
|1.09
|931.37
|27.94
Agro Phos India Ltd
41.37
|0.66
|1.62
|83.87
|0
Nova Agritech Ltd
63.36
|0.51
|0.81
|586.21
|33.81
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.