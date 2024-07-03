Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹100.65
Prev. Close₹100.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹146.36
Day's High₹100.89
Day's Low₹96
52 Week's High₹134
52 Week's Low₹75.45
Book Value₹-9.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,552.36
P/E12.55
EPS8.01
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
162.14
162.14
162.14
162.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-351.86
-449.21
-667.54
-857.37
Net Worth
-189.72
-287.07
-505.4
-695.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,532.79
1,274.39
1,593
1,616.16
yoy growth (%)
20.27
-20
-1.43
16.12
Raw materials
-920.46
-859.29
-881.79
-934.38
As % of sales
60.05
67.42
55.35
57.81
Employee costs
-100.97
-95.97
-100.54
-98.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.86
-134.88
-80.84
-44.63
Depreciation
-31.14
-26.38
-22.99
-22.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-406.44
-29.46
28.22
211.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.27
-20
-1.43
16.12
Op profit growth
-501.21
26.86
-546.46
-91.11
EBIT growth
-327.29
-332.48
-37.62
-60.71
Net profit growth
-102.12
66.82
80.42
-1,365.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
U Saravanan
Nominee
Mohammad Bagher Dakhili
Director (Technical)
Harsh Malhotra
Nominee
Babak Bagherpour
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Ranjan Panda
Nominee (Govt)
K Gurumurthy
Independent Director
Nallabothu Venkat Rao
Independent Director
C R Jayanthi
Non Official Independent Direc
Sanjay Vishnu Shetye
Nominee
Samieh Kokabi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Madras Fertilizers Ltd
Summary
Madras Fertilizers Ltd (MFL) was incorporated in December 1966 as Public Sector undertaking, promoted by Government of India (GOI) and AMOCO India Inc. (Amoco - a Wholly owned subsidiary of Standard Oil Company of USA) holding 51% & 49% of Shares Respectively. MFL commenced commercial production in November 1971. In 1972 National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was inducted as shareholder acquiring 50% of AMOCO shareholding in MFL. In 1985 AMOCO has disinvested their MFL shares to GOI, NIOC & Public. Now GOI has holding 59.50%, NIOC has holding 25.77% & and Public has holding 14.73%.MFL is manufacturing Ammonia, Urea, Complex Fertilizers and Biofertilizers and trading Agrochemicals. MFL has its Plant Facilities & Head Quarters located on a sprawling 350 acres at Manali, about 20 km north of Chennai City. MFL having enhanced capacity to produce 346500 MT of Ammonia, 486750 MT of Urea, 840000 of NPK and 400 MT of Bio Fertilizers. MFL consists of production plants, Ammonia, Urea in single streams and NPK in three streams, viz. NPK A Train, B Train and C Train. Utilities Plant is the service plant supplying treated water, cooling water, off-site steam, instrument air, captive power and emergency power.MFL was one of the First Modern Fertilizer Plant Producing granulated Complex fertilizers in South India. In 1991, the old Chemico Converter of Ammonia Plant was replaced with the latest S 200 Radial Converter. In 1996 MFL was Accredited with ISO 9002, the first among the Public Sector F
Read More
The Madras Fertilizers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madras Fertilizers Ltd is ₹1552.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Madras Fertilizers Ltd is 12.55 and -31.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madras Fertilizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madras Fertilizers Ltd is ₹75.45 and ₹134 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Madras Fertilizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.01%, 3 Years at 51.23%, 1 Year at -12.86%, 6 Month at -8.31%, 3 Month at -0.75% and 1 Month at -1.61%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.