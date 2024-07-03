Summary

Madras Fertilizers Ltd (MFL) was incorporated in December 1966 as Public Sector undertaking, promoted by Government of India (GOI) and AMOCO India Inc. (Amoco - a Wholly owned subsidiary of Standard Oil Company of USA) holding 51% & 49% of Shares Respectively. MFL commenced commercial production in November 1971. In 1972 National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was inducted as shareholder acquiring 50% of AMOCO shareholding in MFL. In 1985 AMOCO has disinvested their MFL shares to GOI, NIOC & Public. Now GOI has holding 59.50%, NIOC has holding 25.77% & and Public has holding 14.73%.MFL is manufacturing Ammonia, Urea, Complex Fertilizers and Biofertilizers and trading Agrochemicals. MFL has its Plant Facilities & Head Quarters located on a sprawling 350 acres at Manali, about 20 km north of Chennai City. MFL having enhanced capacity to produce 346500 MT of Ammonia, 486750 MT of Urea, 840000 of NPK and 400 MT of Bio Fertilizers. MFL consists of production plants, Ammonia, Urea in single streams and NPK in three streams, viz. NPK A Train, B Train and C Train. Utilities Plant is the service plant supplying treated water, cooling water, off-site steam, instrument air, captive power and emergency power.MFL was one of the First Modern Fertilizer Plant Producing granulated Complex fertilizers in South India. In 1991, the old Chemico Converter of Ammonia Plant was replaced with the latest S 200 Radial Converter. In 1996 MFL was Accredited with ISO 9002, the first among the Public Sector F

