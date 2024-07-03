iifl-logo-icon 1
Madras Fertilizers Ltd Share Price

96.36
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:14:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open100.65
  • Day's High100.89
  • 52 Wk High134
  • Prev. Close100.65
  • Day's Low96
  • 52 Wk Low 75.45
  • Turnover (lac)146.36
  • P/E12.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-9.23
  • EPS8.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,552.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Madras Fertilizers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Madras Fertilizers Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Madras Fertilizers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Madras Fertilizers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.78%

Foreign: 25.77%

Indian: 59.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 14.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Madras Fertilizers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

162.14

162.14

162.14

162.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-351.86

-449.21

-667.54

-857.37

Net Worth

-189.72

-287.07

-505.4

-695.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,532.79

1,274.39

1,593

1,616.16

yoy growth (%)

20.27

-20

-1.43

16.12

Raw materials

-920.46

-859.29

-881.79

-934.38

As % of sales

60.05

67.42

55.35

57.81

Employee costs

-100.97

-95.97

-100.54

-98.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.86

-134.88

-80.84

-44.63

Depreciation

-31.14

-26.38

-22.99

-22.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-406.44

-29.46

28.22

211.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.27

-20

-1.43

16.12

Op profit growth

-501.21

26.86

-546.46

-91.11

EBIT growth

-327.29

-332.48

-37.62

-60.71

Net profit growth

-102.12

66.82

80.42

-1,365.81

No Record Found

Madras Fertilizers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Madras Fertilizers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

U Saravanan

Nominee

Mohammad Bagher Dakhili

Director (Technical)

Harsh Malhotra

Nominee

Babak Bagherpour

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Ranjan Panda

Nominee (Govt)

K Gurumurthy

Independent Director

Nallabothu Venkat Rao

Independent Director

C R Jayanthi

Non Official Independent Direc

Sanjay Vishnu Shetye

Nominee

Samieh Kokabi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Madras Fertilizers Ltd

Summary

Madras Fertilizers Ltd (MFL) was incorporated in December 1966 as Public Sector undertaking, promoted by Government of India (GOI) and AMOCO India Inc. (Amoco - a Wholly owned subsidiary of Standard Oil Company of USA) holding 51% & 49% of Shares Respectively. MFL commenced commercial production in November 1971. In 1972 National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was inducted as shareholder acquiring 50% of AMOCO shareholding in MFL. In 1985 AMOCO has disinvested their MFL shares to GOI, NIOC & Public. Now GOI has holding 59.50%, NIOC has holding 25.77% & and Public has holding 14.73%.MFL is manufacturing Ammonia, Urea, Complex Fertilizers and Biofertilizers and trading Agrochemicals. MFL has its Plant Facilities & Head Quarters located on a sprawling 350 acres at Manali, about 20 km north of Chennai City. MFL having enhanced capacity to produce 346500 MT of Ammonia, 486750 MT of Urea, 840000 of NPK and 400 MT of Bio Fertilizers. MFL consists of production plants, Ammonia, Urea in single streams and NPK in three streams, viz. NPK A Train, B Train and C Train. Utilities Plant is the service plant supplying treated water, cooling water, off-site steam, instrument air, captive power and emergency power.MFL was one of the First Modern Fertilizer Plant Producing granulated Complex fertilizers in South India. In 1991, the old Chemico Converter of Ammonia Plant was replaced with the latest S 200 Radial Converter. In 1996 MFL was Accredited with ISO 9002, the first among the Public Sector F
Company FAQs

What is the Madras Fertilizers Ltd share price today?

The Madras Fertilizers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Madras Fertilizers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madras Fertilizers Ltd is ₹1552.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Madras Fertilizers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Madras Fertilizers Ltd is 12.55 and -31.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Madras Fertilizers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madras Fertilizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madras Fertilizers Ltd is ₹75.45 and ₹134 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Madras Fertilizers Ltd?

Madras Fertilizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.01%, 3 Years at 51.23%, 1 Year at -12.86%, 6 Month at -8.31%, 3 Month at -0.75% and 1 Month at -1.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Madras Fertilizers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Madras Fertilizers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 85.27 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 14.69 %

