Madras Fertilizers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
162.14
162.14
162.14
162.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-351.86
-449.21
-667.54
-857.37
Net Worth
-189.72
-287.07
-505.4
-695.23
Minority Interest
Debt
1,583.24
1,494.09
1,736.03
1,377.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
125.09
96.85
40.74
0
Total Liabilities
1,518.61
1,303.87
1,271.37
682.75
Fixed Assets
225.14
205.16
204.12
208.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
454.77
336.99
250.5
202.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
16
15.32
15.57
0
Networking Capital
259.15
347.25
769.37
191.98
Inventories
206.25
231.96
283.74
246.67
Inventory Days
58.73
Sundry Debtors
321.32
503.61
983.64
273.41
Debtor Days
65.1
Other Current Assets
236.46
179.89
157.09
180.32
Sundry Creditors
-286.75
-288.73
-313.53
-291.52
Creditor Days
69.41
Other Current Liabilities
-218.13
-279.48
-341.57
-216.9
Cash
563.55
399.15
31.81
79.79
Total Assets
1,518.61
1,303.87
1,271.37
682.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.