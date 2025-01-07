Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,532.79
1,274.39
1,593
1,616.16
yoy growth (%)
20.27
-20
-1.43
16.12
Raw materials
-920.46
-859.29
-881.79
-934.38
As % of sales
60.05
67.42
55.35
57.81
Employee costs
-100.97
-95.97
-100.54
-98.54
As % of sales
6.58
7.53
6.31
6.09
Other costs
-386.14
-350.34
-635.27
-577.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.19
27.49
39.87
35.74
Operating profit
125.22
-31.2
-24.59
5.51
OPM
8.16
-2.44
-1.54
0.34
Depreciation
-31.14
-26.38
-22.99
-22.01
Interest expense
-98.48
-90.29
-100.03
-75.39
Other income
7.27
13
66.77
47.25
Profit before tax
2.86
-134.88
-80.84
-44.63
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.86
-134.88
-80.84
-44.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.17
Net profit
2.87
-134.88
-80.85
-44.81
yoy growth (%)
-102.12
66.82
80.42
-1,365.81
NPM
0.18
-10.58
-5.07
-2.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.