iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Madras Fertilizers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

100.3
(6.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:14:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Madras Fertilizers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,532.79

1,274.39

1,593

1,616.16

yoy growth (%)

20.27

-20

-1.43

16.12

Raw materials

-920.46

-859.29

-881.79

-934.38

As % of sales

60.05

67.42

55.35

57.81

Employee costs

-100.97

-95.97

-100.54

-98.54

As % of sales

6.58

7.53

6.31

6.09

Other costs

-386.14

-350.34

-635.27

-577.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.19

27.49

39.87

35.74

Operating profit

125.22

-31.2

-24.59

5.51

OPM

8.16

-2.44

-1.54

0.34

Depreciation

-31.14

-26.38

-22.99

-22.01

Interest expense

-98.48

-90.29

-100.03

-75.39

Other income

7.27

13

66.77

47.25

Profit before tax

2.86

-134.88

-80.84

-44.63

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.86

-134.88

-80.84

-44.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.17

Net profit

2.87

-134.88

-80.85

-44.81

yoy growth (%)

-102.12

66.82

80.42

-1,365.81

NPM

0.18

-10.58

-5.07

-2.77

Madras Fertilize : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Madras Fertilizers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.