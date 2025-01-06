iifl-logo-icon 1
Madras Fertilizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

94.47
(-6.14%)
Jan 6, 2025

Madras Fertilizers Ltd

Madras Fertilize FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.86

-134.88

-80.84

-44.63

Depreciation

-31.14

-26.38

-22.99

-22.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-406.44

-29.46

28.22

211.61

Other operating items

Operating

-434.71

-190.72

-75.61

144.96

Capital expenditure

6.9

111.39

7.53

0.18

Free cash flow

-427.8

-79.32

-68.07

145.14

Equity raised

-1,752.02

-1,494.31

-1,310.73

-1,201.57

Investing

22.95

-18.11

48.97

13.66

Financing

2,003.38

2,466.19

358.86

524.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-153.49

874.44

-970.98

-517.86

Madras Fertilizers Ltd

