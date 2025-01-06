Madras Fertilizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.86
-134.88
-80.84
-44.63
Depreciation
-31.14
-26.38
-22.99
-22.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-406.44
-29.46
28.22
211.61
Other operating items
Operating
-434.71
-190.72
-75.61
144.96
Capital expenditure
6.9
111.39
7.53
0.18
Free cash flow
-427.8
-79.32
-68.07
145.14
Equity raised
-1,752.02
-1,494.31
-1,310.73
-1,201.57
Investing
22.95
-18.11
48.97
13.66
Financing
2,003.38
2,466.19
358.86
524.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-153.49
874.44
-970.98
-517.86
