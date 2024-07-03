iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Share Price

168.31
(-2.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open176
  • Day's High177
  • 52 Wk High179.9
  • Prev. Close173.01
  • Day's Low166.25
  • 52 Wk Low 94.4
  • Turnover (lac)957.7
  • P/E19.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value85.21
  • EPS9.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,994.81
  • Div. Yield0.86
No Records Found

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

176

Prev. Close

173.01

Turnover(Lac.)

957.7

Day's High

177

Day's Low

166.25

52 Week's High

179.9

52 Week's Low

94.4

Book Value

85.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,994.81

P/E

19.03

EPS

9.12

Divi. Yield

0.86

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.19%

Foreign: 1.18%

Indian: 59.44%

Non-Promoter- 8.17%

Institutions: 8.17%

Non-Institutions: 31.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

118.55

118.55

118.55

118.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

821.14

684.64

564.52

488.71

Net Worth

939.69

803.19

683.07

607.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,144.02

2,710.84

2,688.93

2,479.32

yoy growth (%)

-20.9

0.81

8.45

-16.49

Raw materials

-1,369.93

-1,846.89

-1,881.74

-1,782.88

As % of sales

63.89

68.12

69.98

71.91

Employee costs

-67.97

-70.86

-68.2

-68.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

105.56

70.43

75.04

30.11

Depreciation

-50.31

-45.37

-36.99

-35.26

Tax paid

-38.46

-5.88

-14.46

-10.7

Working capital

-599.67

142.65

197.22

-140.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.9

0.81

8.45

-16.49

Op profit growth

0.94

7.05

9.92

58.54

EBIT growth

0.26

9.93

13.01

75.67

Net profit growth

3.94

6.55

212.04

-108.08

No Record Found

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Akshay Poddar

Independent Director

D A Prasanna

Whole-time Director

NITIN MANGUESH KANTAK

Independent Director

Marco Wadia

Non Executive Director

N Suresh Krishnan

Independent Director

Kiran Dhingra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vighneshwar G Bhat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Summary

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers, a part of UB Group, is incorporated in 1966 as Malabar Chemical & Fertilisers Pvt Ltd, engaged in the business of manufacturing Ammonia, Urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate and Ammonium bicarbonate. The main product, Urea, is marketed under the brand Mangala . The company was originally promoted by Duggal Enterprises Pvt Ltd, International Development & Investment Company, Bahamas and the Karnataka Government. The company went public in the next year of its incorporation ie in 1967. In December 1991 it was renamed as Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers (MCF).The company came into the fold of UB Group in 1990, after it was selected to bail out the ailing company by the chief promoter of the company Karnataka Government in conjunction with the Institutions/Banks led by IDBI & SBI. UB Group suspended the operations of MCF due to labour unrest during 1992. Subsequently, MCF became a sick unit and was referred to the BIFR. In 1995-96, many of the concessions sought in the revival plan prepared by the UB Group including the introduction of SPIC and Emirates Trading Agency as co-promoters. This were not accepted by the Government of Karnataka, Banks, and Government of India. BIFR directed IDBI, the operating agency, to issue an advertisement calling for bids. No acceptable bid was, however, received and accordingly, BIFR directed the existing promoter to submit its final revival proposal. The proposal is being actively pursued by the UB Group for the revival
Company FAQs

What is the Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd share price today?

The Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹168.31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹1994.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is 19.03 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹94.4 and ₹179.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.23%, 3 Years at 34.54%, 1 Year at 37.91%, 6 Month at 35.97%, 3 Month at 33.58% and 1 Month at 5.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.63 %
Institutions - 8.17 %
Public - 31.20 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
