SectorFertilizers
Open₹176
Prev. Close₹173.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹957.7
Day's High₹177
Day's Low₹166.25
52 Week's High₹179.9
52 Week's Low₹94.4
Book Value₹85.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,994.81
P/E19.03
EPS9.12
Divi. Yield0.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
118.55
118.55
118.55
118.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
821.14
684.64
564.52
488.71
Net Worth
939.69
803.19
683.07
607.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,144.02
2,710.84
2,688.93
2,479.32
yoy growth (%)
-20.9
0.81
8.45
-16.49
Raw materials
-1,369.93
-1,846.89
-1,881.74
-1,782.88
As % of sales
63.89
68.12
69.98
71.91
Employee costs
-67.97
-70.86
-68.2
-68.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
105.56
70.43
75.04
30.11
Depreciation
-50.31
-45.37
-36.99
-35.26
Tax paid
-38.46
-5.88
-14.46
-10.7
Working capital
-599.67
142.65
197.22
-140.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.9
0.81
8.45
-16.49
Op profit growth
0.94
7.05
9.92
58.54
EBIT growth
0.26
9.93
13.01
75.67
Net profit growth
3.94
6.55
212.04
-108.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Akshay Poddar
Independent Director
D A Prasanna
Whole-time Director
NITIN MANGUESH KANTAK
Independent Director
Marco Wadia
Non Executive Director
N Suresh Krishnan
Independent Director
Kiran Dhingra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vighneshwar G Bhat
Reports by Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
Summary
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers, a part of UB Group, is incorporated in 1966 as Malabar Chemical & Fertilisers Pvt Ltd, engaged in the business of manufacturing Ammonia, Urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate and Ammonium bicarbonate. The main product, Urea, is marketed under the brand Mangala . The company was originally promoted by Duggal Enterprises Pvt Ltd, International Development & Investment Company, Bahamas and the Karnataka Government. The company went public in the next year of its incorporation ie in 1967. In December 1991 it was renamed as Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers (MCF).The company came into the fold of UB Group in 1990, after it was selected to bail out the ailing company by the chief promoter of the company Karnataka Government in conjunction with the Institutions/Banks led by IDBI & SBI. UB Group suspended the operations of MCF due to labour unrest during 1992. Subsequently, MCF became a sick unit and was referred to the BIFR. In 1995-96, many of the concessions sought in the revival plan prepared by the UB Group including the introduction of SPIC and Emirates Trading Agency as co-promoters. This were not accepted by the Government of Karnataka, Banks, and Government of India. BIFR directed IDBI, the operating agency, to issue an advertisement calling for bids. No acceptable bid was, however, received and accordingly, BIFR directed the existing promoter to submit its final revival proposal. The proposal is being actively pursued by the UB Group for the revival
The Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹168.31 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹1994.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is 19.03 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹94.4 and ₹179.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.23%, 3 Years at 34.54%, 1 Year at 37.91%, 6 Month at 35.97%, 3 Month at 33.58% and 1 Month at 5.44%.
