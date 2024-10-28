Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

approval of modified scheme of arrangement

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

MANGALORE CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Monday October 28 2024 to consider inter alia the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Please find enclosed the outcome of Board meeting held on 28.10.2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28th October, 2024 and Press Release on Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024. With reference to the subject mentioned above, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., October 28, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee at its meeting held today, i.e., October 28, 2024. We attach herewith copy of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. The meeting commenced at 12:00 Noon (IST) and concluded at 01:04 P.M. (IST). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

MANGALORE CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Monday July 29 2024 to consider inter alia the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by an Insider the Trading Window will remain closed till July 31 2024. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.mangalorechemicals.com please find attached the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

MANGALORE CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday May 23 2024 to consider inter alia: 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and the year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommendation of dividend if any for the year 2023-24. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by an Insider the Trading Window will remain closed till May 25 2024. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.mangalorechemicals.com The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, May 23, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the following: 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024 2. Recommended a dividend of Rs.1.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, 3. Appointment of Mr. Y K Venkatesh, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby declared that M/s. PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP, Statutory Auditors have issued the Audit Report for FY 2023-24 with an unmodified opinion. The details required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of appointment of Cost Auditor are given in Annexure 2. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (SEBI LODR Regulations) - Outcome of the board meeting of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (Company) held on 7th February, 2024 Approval of scheme of arrangement approved at the Board Meeting held today, February 7, 2024

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024