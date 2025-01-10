Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
118.55
118.55
118.55
118.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
821.14
684.64
564.52
488.71
Net Worth
939.69
803.19
683.07
607.26
Minority Interest
Debt
1,038.62
1,376.9
1,362.75
883.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
133.6
130.79
93.8
103.56
Total Liabilities
2,111.91
2,310.88
2,139.62
1,594.46
Fixed Assets
1,093.46
1,091.07
890
677.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
29.64
69.29
42.74
75.68
Networking Capital
660.51
784.64
649.66
439.31
Inventories
168.56
241.14
429.77
181.38
Inventory Days
30.87
Sundry Debtors
604.26
757.24
665.03
508.59
Debtor Days
86.58
Other Current Assets
235.85
203.83
178.74
227.49
Sundry Creditors
-156.21
-245.95
-450.16
-343.29
Creditor Days
58.44
Other Current Liabilities
-191.95
-171.62
-173.72
-134.86
Cash
328.29
365.85
557.22
402.21
Total Assets
2,111.9
2,310.85
2,139.62
1,594.47
