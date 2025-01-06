Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
105.56
70.43
75.04
30.11
Depreciation
-50.31
-45.37
-36.99
-35.26
Tax paid
-38.46
-5.88
-14.46
-10.7
Working capital
-599.67
142.65
197.22
-140.71
Other operating items
Operating
-582.88
161.82
220.8
-156.56
Capital expenditure
28.92
76.39
19.89
-353.66
Free cash flow
-553.96
238.21
240.69
-510.22
Equity raised
848.64
721.25
615.53
577.97
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-501.58
286.43
330.29
-8.25
Dividends paid
0
0
11.85
5.92
Net in cash
-206.9
1,245.9
1,198.37
65.42
