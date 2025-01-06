iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

164.88
(-4.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Mangalore Chem. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

105.56

70.43

75.04

30.11

Depreciation

-50.31

-45.37

-36.99

-35.26

Tax paid

-38.46

-5.88

-14.46

-10.7

Working capital

-599.67

142.65

197.22

-140.71

Other operating items

Operating

-582.88

161.82

220.8

-156.56

Capital expenditure

28.92

76.39

19.89

-353.66

Free cash flow

-553.96

238.21

240.69

-510.22

Equity raised

848.64

721.25

615.53

577.97

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-501.58

286.43

330.29

-8.25

Dividends paid

0

0

11.85

5.92

Net in cash

-206.9

1,245.9

1,198.37

65.42

Mangalore Chem. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.