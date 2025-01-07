iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

170.6
(3.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:34:56 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,144.02

2,710.84

2,688.93

2,479.32

yoy growth (%)

-20.9

0.81

8.45

-16.49

Raw materials

-1,369.93

-1,846.89

-1,881.74

-1,782.88

As % of sales

63.89

68.12

69.98

71.91

Employee costs

-67.97

-70.86

-68.2

-68.73

As % of sales

3.17

2.61

2.53

2.77

Other costs

-500.11

-589.01

-548.35

-454.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.32

21.72

20.39

18.32

Operating profit

206

204.07

190.61

173.41

OPM

9.6

7.52

7.08

6.99

Depreciation

-50.31

-45.37

-36.99

-35.26

Interest expense

-76.82

-111.47

-90.42

-116.29

Other income

26.69

23.21

11.84

8.26

Profit before tax

105.56

70.43

75.04

30.11

Taxes

-38.46

-5.88

-14.46

-10.7

Tax rate

-36.43

-8.35

-19.27

-35.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

67.09

64.55

60.58

19.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

67.09

64.55

60.58

19.41

yoy growth (%)

3.94

6.55

212.04

-108.08

NPM

3.12

2.38

2.25

0.78

