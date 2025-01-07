Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,144.02
2,710.84
2,688.93
2,479.32
yoy growth (%)
-20.9
0.81
8.45
-16.49
Raw materials
-1,369.93
-1,846.89
-1,881.74
-1,782.88
As % of sales
63.89
68.12
69.98
71.91
Employee costs
-67.97
-70.86
-68.2
-68.73
As % of sales
3.17
2.61
2.53
2.77
Other costs
-500.11
-589.01
-548.35
-454.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.32
21.72
20.39
18.32
Operating profit
206
204.07
190.61
173.41
OPM
9.6
7.52
7.08
6.99
Depreciation
-50.31
-45.37
-36.99
-35.26
Interest expense
-76.82
-111.47
-90.42
-116.29
Other income
26.69
23.21
11.84
8.26
Profit before tax
105.56
70.43
75.04
30.11
Taxes
-38.46
-5.88
-14.46
-10.7
Tax rate
-36.43
-8.35
-19.27
-35.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
67.09
64.55
60.58
19.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
67.09
64.55
60.58
19.41
yoy growth (%)
3.94
6.55
212.04
-108.08
NPM
3.12
2.38
2.25
0.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.