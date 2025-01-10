TO THE MEMBERS OF MANGALORE CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the statement of Profitand profit income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder,andwehave in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. sufficient Webelievethattheauditevidenceobtainedbyusis and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 22(g), which states that the Company had recognized urea subsidy income of INR 2,914 lakhs during the financial year. The Company had already filed a writ petition against the Department of Fertilizers before the Honble High court of Delhi. Based on legal opinion obtained, the management believes that the criteria for recognition of subsidy revenue is met.

Company had already filed a writ petition against the Department of Fertilizers before the Honble High court of Delhi. Based on legal opinion obtained, the management believes that the criteria for recognition of subsidy revenue is met.

We draw attention to Note 40 of the financial statements which describes about the proposed merger of the Company with Paradeep Phosphates Limited on a going concern basis. As at the date of approval of the financial statements, the Company is in the process of filing of the Scheme with Honble National Company Law Tribunal (the "NCLT").

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements.

The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Sl. No. Key Audit Matter (Refer Note 9 and 22 to the financial statements) How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 1. Impact of government policies / notifications on recognition of concession income and its recoverability Our audit procedures included among others, the following: The Company recognises concession (subsidy) income receivable from the Department of Fertilizers, Government of India as per the New Pricing Scheme for Urea and as per Nutrient Based Subsidy Policy for Phosphatic and Potassic fertilizers at the time of sale of goods to its customers. During the current year, the Company has recognised concession income of INR 2,51,026.70 Lakhs and as at 31 March 2024 has receivables of INR 45,091.91 Lakhs relating to such income. Read the relevant notifications and policies issued by the Department of Fertilizers to ascertain the recognition of concession income, adjustments thereto recognised pursuant to changes in the rates and basis for determination of concession income. We focused on this area because recognition of concession income and assessment of its recoverability is subject to significant judgement of interpretation of various notifications from the Department of Fertilizers and the positions based on various litigations thereof. Obtained an understanding of the process and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management in recognition and assessment of the recoverability of the concession income. The area of judgement includes certainty around the satisfaction of specifiedin conditions the notifications and policies, collections and provisions thereof, likelihood of variation in the related computation rates, basis for determination of accruals of concession income and timely recoverability thereof. • Evaluated the managements assessment regarding compliance with the relevant conditions as specified in the notifications and policies and collections of concession income. • Performed substantive procedures to understand and validate the basis of computation of concession income with underlying notifications and policies. • Tested the ageing analysis and assessed the information used by the management to determine the recoverability of the concession income by considering collections against historical trends. Assessed the adequacy of the disclosures in the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report, corporate governance, Management Discussion & Analysis Report and business responsibility and sustainability report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any and appropriate to form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Board of Directors for Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the

Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind

AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. Attention is also drawn to the matters stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profitand Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of

Changes in Equity and the statement of cash flows with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the as Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 7 and 35 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement. v. The dividend paid by the Company during the year indealt respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

133 of theAct. As stated in note 13 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Relying on representations/explanations from the company and software vendor and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares, except for the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of accounts.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting softwares, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors

Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

For PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 003990S/S200018 Seethalakshmi M Partner Membership No. 208545 ICAI UDIN :24208545BKAEMV7437 Place of Signature: Bangalore Date: May 23, 2024

ANNEXURE A

Referred to in paragraph 1 on ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited

("the Company") on the Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024.

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 3A to the financial statements, as confirmed by bank are held in the name of the

Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year and hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventory except goods in transit has been physically verifiedby the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable in respect of goods-in-transit, subsequent goods receipts have been verified. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification. b) Based on our audit procedures & according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, paragraph

3(iii) (a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (iv) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has neither given any loan, guarantees and security nor made anyina phased investment during the year covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. Therefore paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of the products/services of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company as specified under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act, for maintenance of cost records in respect of the products manufactured by the Company, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not, made a detailed examination of cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues were in arrears, as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the

Company, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at 31 March 2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as stated below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount demanded (In Lakhs) Amount paid (In Lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 358.04 52.89 FY 2013-14 The High Court of Karnataka The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 638.96 23.96 FY 2012-13 to 2015-16 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Karnataka Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Entry tax 414.18 - FY 2011-12 The High Court of Karnataka The Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 315.09 9.17 FY 2011-12 to 2015-16 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal The Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 87.61 4.38 FY 2016-17 Commissioners of Customs, Nhava Sheva The Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 22.00 - FY 2017-18 Additional Commissioners of Customs, Nhava Sheva The Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 44.97 - FY 2017-18 Commissioner of Customs, Vijayawada The Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 74.93 - FY 2018-19 Commissioners of Additional Customs, Nhava Sheva The Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 15.49 1.14 FY 2012-13 to 2015-16 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

(viii) As per the information and explanations given by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no amount has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer

(including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence the question of whether the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Act have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by secretarial auditor or by cost auditor or by us in Form

ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government of India for the period covered by our audit.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company in accordance with Nidhi Rules 2014. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) On the basis of the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company.

(c) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence the questions of fulfilling criteria of a CIC, and in case the Company is an exempted or unregistered

CIC, whether it continues to fulfill such criteria, do not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, none of the group companies are Core Investment Company (CIC) and hence the question of number of CICs which are part of the Group does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable. (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial

Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company having spent the required amount, there is no amount pending to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. (b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to transfer unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act, pursuant to ongoing project to special account in compliance with provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

ANNEXURE B

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) on ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Financial Statements under Clause (i) of

Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have auditedtheinternalfinancial controls with reference to

Financial Statements of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date control with reference

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly efficient including adherence to and companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internalfinancialcontrols with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. sufficient Webelievethattheauditevidencewehaveobtainedis and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial

Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance l reporting and the preparation financia regardingthereliabilityof of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that financialcontrol theinternal with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the in all material respects.