Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹26
Prev. Close₹26.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,759.33
Day's High₹26.95
Day's Low₹23.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,008.36
P/E8.64
EPS2.73
Divi. Yield5.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
59.81
0.05
428.18
428
Preference Capital
0
0
37.21
37.2
Reserves
2,238.91
0
1,117.39
1,157.48
Net Worth
2,298.72
0.05
1,582.78
1,622.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
4,992.27
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
-3,539.06
0
As % of sales
70.89
0
Employee costs
-134.75
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
230.67
0
Depreciation
-117.01
0
Tax paid
-94.72
0
Working capital
1,485.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
K S Raju
Nominee
Ashok Chopra
Nominee (IDBI)
B K Batra
Nominee (KRIBHCO)
Chandra Pal Singh Yadav
Director
N C B Nath
Nominee (SBI)
M P Radhakrishnan
Director
S R Ramakrishnan
Joint Managing Director
K Rahul Raju
Vice President & CS
M Ramakanth
Nominee (Andhra Pradesh Govt)
Sunil Sharma
Nominee (IFCI)
S P Arora
Nominee (ICICI)
Yogesh Rastogi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Merged
Summary
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (NFCL), the flagship company of the Nagarjuna Group was incorporated on 28th January 1976 at Hyderabad. NFCL is a leading manufacturer and supplier of plant nutrients in India. An ISO 9001:2000 certified company is aligned into three strategic business units namely Straight Nutrition Business, Nutrition Solutions Business and Nagarjuna Management Services. Broad portfolio of products and services of the company includes Nutrition solutions, Micro Irrigation solutions and also offer expertise for the management of chemical process plants, which include Specialist Services and Total Project Management. The Company commenced its operations in the year of 1985. The Plant I of the company was commenced its commercial production in August of the year 1992. With a view to bringing about improvement in farm management practices the Company set up an Agri-Output division in the year 1995. During the year 1996, NFCL for the third consecutive year received the British Safety Council Award in recognition of companys excellence in the field of safety. The Company had signed a joint venture agreement with Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Israel in the same year of 1996 for production and marketing of water soluble speciality fertilizers. NFCL was awarded the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Paarti Bhoomi Mitra Award in the year 1997. NFCLs Plant II was commenced its commercial production in March of the year 1998. In the same year of 1998, the company made tie up w
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.