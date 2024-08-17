Summary

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (NFCL), the flagship company of the Nagarjuna Group was incorporated on 28th January 1976 at Hyderabad. NFCL is a leading manufacturer and supplier of plant nutrients in India. An ISO 9001:2000 certified company is aligned into three strategic business units namely Straight Nutrition Business, Nutrition Solutions Business and Nagarjuna Management Services. Broad portfolio of products and services of the company includes Nutrition solutions, Micro Irrigation solutions and also offer expertise for the management of chemical process plants, which include Specialist Services and Total Project Management. The Company commenced its operations in the year of 1985. The Plant I of the company was commenced its commercial production in August of the year 1992. With a view to bringing about improvement in farm management practices the Company set up an Agri-Output division in the year 1995. During the year 1996, NFCL for the third consecutive year received the British Safety Council Award in recognition of companys excellence in the field of safety. The Company had signed a joint venture agreement with Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Israel in the same year of 1996 for production and marketing of water soluble speciality fertilizers. NFCL was awarded the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Paarti Bhoomi Mitra Award in the year 1997. NFCLs Plant II was commenced its commercial production in March of the year 1998. In the same year of 1998, the company made tie up w

