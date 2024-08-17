iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Merged Share Price

23.55
(-10.63%)
Aug 26, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

26

Prev. Close

26.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1,759.33

Day's High

26.95

Day's Low

23.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,008.36

P/E

8.64

EPS

2.73

Divi. Yield

5.92

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Merged Corporate Action

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:47 AM
Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.80%

Foreign: 2.80%

Indian: 35.44%

Non-Promoter- 4.29%

Institutions: 4.28%

Non-Institutions: 57.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

59.81

0.05

428.18

428

Preference Capital

0

0

37.21

37.2

Reserves

2,238.91

0

1,117.39

1,157.48

Net Worth

2,298.72

0.05

1,582.78

1,622.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

4,992.27

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

-3,539.06

0

As % of sales

70.89

0

Employee costs

-134.75

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

230.67

0

Depreciation

-117.01

0

Tax paid

-94.72

0

Working capital

1,485.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

K S Raju

Nominee

Ashok Chopra

Nominee (IDBI)

B K Batra

Nominee (KRIBHCO)

Chandra Pal Singh Yadav

Director

N C B Nath

Nominee (SBI)

M P Radhakrishnan

Director

S R Ramakrishnan

Joint Managing Director

K Rahul Raju

Vice President & CS

M Ramakanth

Nominee (Andhra Pradesh Govt)

Sunil Sharma

Nominee (IFCI)

S P Arora

Nominee (ICICI)

Yogesh Rastogi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Merged

Summary

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (NFCL), the flagship company of the Nagarjuna Group was incorporated on 28th January 1976 at Hyderabad. NFCL is a leading manufacturer and supplier of plant nutrients in India. An ISO 9001:2000 certified company is aligned into three strategic business units namely Straight Nutrition Business, Nutrition Solutions Business and Nagarjuna Management Services. Broad portfolio of products and services of the company includes Nutrition solutions, Micro Irrigation solutions and also offer expertise for the management of chemical process plants, which include Specialist Services and Total Project Management. The Company commenced its operations in the year of 1985. The Plant I of the company was commenced its commercial production in August of the year 1992. With a view to bringing about improvement in farm management practices the Company set up an Agri-Output division in the year 1995. During the year 1996, NFCL for the third consecutive year received the British Safety Council Award in recognition of companys excellence in the field of safety. The Company had signed a joint venture agreement with Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Israel in the same year of 1996 for production and marketing of water soluble speciality fertilizers. NFCL was awarded the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Paarti Bhoomi Mitra Award in the year 1997. NFCLs Plant II was commenced its commercial production in March of the year 1998. In the same year of 1998, the company made tie up w
