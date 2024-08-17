Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Merged Summary

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (NFCL), the flagship company of the Nagarjuna Group was incorporated on 28th January 1976 at Hyderabad. NFCL is a leading manufacturer and supplier of plant nutrients in India. An ISO 9001:2000 certified company is aligned into three strategic business units namely Straight Nutrition Business, Nutrition Solutions Business and Nagarjuna Management Services. Broad portfolio of products and services of the company includes Nutrition solutions, Micro Irrigation solutions and also offer expertise for the management of chemical process plants, which include Specialist Services and Total Project Management. The Company commenced its operations in the year of 1985. The Plant I of the company was commenced its commercial production in August of the year 1992. With a view to bringing about improvement in farm management practices the Company set up an Agri-Output division in the year 1995. During the year 1996, NFCL for the third consecutive year received the British Safety Council Award in recognition of companys excellence in the field of safety. The Company had signed a joint venture agreement with Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Israel in the same year of 1996 for production and marketing of water soluble speciality fertilizers. NFCL was awarded the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Paarti Bhoomi Mitra Award in the year 1997. NFCLs Plant II was commenced its commercial production in March of the year 1998. In the same year of 1998, the company made tie up with British energy company, Hardy Oil Ltd, to form a joint venture for setting up a one million metric tonne liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and re gasification facility at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. During the year 2000, NFCL had received the Vana Mitra Award instituted by the Department of Forests, Government of AP. In 2002, the company unveiled Divyashakti, a customized granulated fertilizer blend. An ISO 9001:2000 was handed over to the company in the year 2003 for Quality Management System. During the year 2003-04, the companys plant received ISO 9001:2000 upgraded certification for Quality Management System and ISO 14001:1996 re-certification for Environmental Management System. NFCL had carried out various campaigns, including screening of crop technology films, promoting crop specific fertilizers for various crops like, sugarcane, tea and vegetable crops etc during the year 2004-05. NFCL had bagged award for excellence in natural gas conservation in the fertilizer sector category for the outstanding contribution to natural gas conservation during the year 2004-05 from Gas Authority of India Ltd. The Company in line with its vision statement made foray into new businesses in the year 2005-06 like micro irrigation and speciality fertilizers. Also NFCL had launched various new micro irrigation products to meet the demands of the farmers and commenced operations in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala. In 2006-07, NFCL had implemented the Process Safety Management Systems in the company and successfully up-graded itself to ISO-14001-2004. The Company bagged CII-Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre Water Efficient Unit 2007 award. NFCL had commissioned and streamlined the production of flat type integral drip lateral line successfully in the year 2007-08 and also improved its product range in relation to drippers and route guard. Under the future plan, the company in order to comply with the NPS stage -III policy effective from October 2009 proposes to change over the mix feed/fuel for unit II from naphtha to natural gas. The change over would also result in shortfall in CO2 requiring setting-up of a CO2 recovery plant. The change over of fuel and the setting-up of the CO2 recovery plant along with other related matters concerning plant revamp would be carried out at a capital expenditure of around Rs. 200 crores.