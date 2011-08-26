Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2011
|Jun-2011
|Mar-2011
|Dec-2010
|Sep-2010
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
2.8%
2.8%
2.8%
2.8%
2.8%
Indian
35.44%
35.44%
35.48%
35.48%
35.08%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
4.28%
6.7%
8.07%
10.54%
10.23%
Non-Institutions
57.46%
55.04%
53.64%
51.16%
51.87%
Total Non-Promoter
61.74%
61.74%
61.71%
61.71%
62.11%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
