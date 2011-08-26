iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

23.55
(-10.63%)
Aug 26, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

2.8%

2.8%

2.8%

2.8%

2.8%

Indian

35.44%

35.44%

35.48%

35.48%

35.08%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

4.28%

6.7%

8.07%

10.54%

10.23%

Non-Institutions

57.46%

55.04%

53.64%

51.16%

51.87%

Total Non-Promoter

61.74%

61.74%

61.71%

61.71%

62.11%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.80%

Foreign: 2.80%

Indian: 35.44%

Non-Promoter- 4.28%

Institutions: 4.28%

Non-Institutions: 57.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

