Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
59.81
0.05
428.18
428
Preference Capital
0
0
37.21
37.2
Reserves
2,238.91
0
1,117.39
1,157.48
Net Worth
2,298.72
0.05
1,582.78
1,622.68
Minority Interest
Debt
2,222.45
0
977.35
1,315.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
191.75
0
181.15
181.21
Total Liabilities
4,712.92
0.05
2,741.28
3,118.9
Fixed Assets
3,208.26
0
1,864.31
2,048.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
53.11
0
722.51
722.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.28
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,165.07
0.03
92.5
289.92
Inventories
227.5
0
59.38
74.94
Inventory Days
16.63
0
Sundry Debtors
1,735.86
0
298.16
346.05
Debtor Days
126.91
0
Other Current Assets
52.49
0.03
115.17
179.28
Sundry Creditors
-622.24
0
-294.59
-275.53
Creditor Days
45.49
0
Other Current Liabilities
-228.54
0
-85.62
-34.82
Cash
280.2
0.02
61.96
57.7
Total Assets
4,712.92
0.05
2,741.28
3,118.9
