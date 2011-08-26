iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

23.55
(-10.63%)
Aug 26, 2011

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

59.81

0.05

428.18

428

Preference Capital

0

0

37.21

37.2

Reserves

2,238.91

0

1,117.39

1,157.48

Net Worth

2,298.72

0.05

1,582.78

1,622.68

Minority Interest

Debt

2,222.45

0

977.35

1,315.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

191.75

0

181.15

181.21

Total Liabilities

4,712.92

0.05

2,741.28

3,118.9

Fixed Assets

3,208.26

0

1,864.31

2,048.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

53.11

0

722.51

722.46

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6.28

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1,165.07

0.03

92.5

289.92

Inventories

227.5

0

59.38

74.94

Inventory Days

16.63

0

Sundry Debtors

1,735.86

0

298.16

346.05

Debtor Days

126.91

0

Other Current Assets

52.49

0.03

115.17

179.28

Sundry Creditors

-622.24

0

-294.59

-275.53

Creditor Days

45.49

0

Other Current Liabilities

-228.54

0

-85.62

-34.82

Cash

280.2

0.02

61.96

57.7

Total Assets

4,712.92

0.05

2,741.28

3,118.9

