Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited, was founded by eminent Indian industrialist Late Dr KK Birla in 1967, which started the manufacturing operations in 1974. Incorporated in 2009, the Company is the flagship company of Adventz Group and leading the agriculture vertical of the Group, under the leadership of Mr. Saroj Kumar Poddar. Zuari is a single-window agricultural solution provider, and partners with Indian farmers for progress and prosperity. The Company is also into trading business of complex fertilizers, water soluble fertilizers, Pesticides and seeds. It caters to demand of farmers across the country; through its Jai Kisaan brand of Fertilizers. It enables agricultural self sufficiency and economic independence by providing fertilisers that are both affordable and effective. The Company commissioned a 2 lakh MTPA capacity Granulated SSP plant at MIDC, Mahad, in State of Maharashtra, which were sold under the brand name Super 16 in year 2015. In 2016, the NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus & Potassium) Plant A was revamped for a capacity of 1350 MTPD of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) / 1,600 MTPD of NPK fertilizers. The mechanical project commissioned in January, 2016.During the year 2015-16, Zuari Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (ZFCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company acquired additional stake of 36.56% in the equity share capital of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (MCFL), subsequent to which MCFL became a subsidiary of ZFCL and consequently subsidiary of the Compa

