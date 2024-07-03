Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹219.5
Prev. Close₹221.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹534.2
Day's High₹221.78
Day's Low₹208
52 Week's High₹268
52 Week's Low₹151.15
Book Value₹42.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)878.34
P/E28.19
EPS7.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.06
42.06
42.06
42.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
160.88
128.01
-193.23
-150.69
Net Worth
202.94
170.07
-151.17
-108.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
2,012.62
4,647.56
4,076.51
yoy growth (%)
-99.99
-56.69
14
-22.55
Raw materials
-0.09
-1,719.34
-3,380.03
-2,975.11
As % of sales
90.49
85.42
72.72
72.98
Employee costs
-4.38
-82.64
-93.02
-91.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-101.49
-855.21
64.67
-15.41
Depreciation
-3.67
-50.38
-42.58
-39.2
Tax paid
0
-30.23
-8.79
19.38
Working capital
-559.28
-2,039.16
62.45
-771.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.99
-56.69
14
-22.55
Op profit growth
-93.49
-230.47
15.66
54.12
EBIT growth
-103.91
-213.16
20.94
8.44
Net profit growth
25.45
-550.53
-169.5
568.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,595.46
4,552.62
3,589.8
2,403.74
3,042.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,595.46
4,552.62
3,589.8
2,403.74
3,042.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
200.45
636
225.05
149.19
124.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S K Poddar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Akshay Poddar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dipankar Chatterji
Executive Director
NITIN MANGUESH KANTAK
Independent Director
Reena Suraiya
Independent Director
Amandeep
Non Executive Director
Athar Shahab
Independent Director
Sanjeev Aga
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Asheeba Pereira
Summary
Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited, was founded by eminent Indian industrialist Late Dr KK Birla in 1967, which started the manufacturing operations in 1974. Incorporated in 2009, the Company is the flagship company of Adventz Group and leading the agriculture vertical of the Group, under the leadership of Mr. Saroj Kumar Poddar. Zuari is a single-window agricultural solution provider, and partners with Indian farmers for progress and prosperity. The Company is also into trading business of complex fertilizers, water soluble fertilizers, Pesticides and seeds. It caters to demand of farmers across the country; through its Jai Kisaan brand of Fertilizers. It enables agricultural self sufficiency and economic independence by providing fertilisers that are both affordable and effective. The Company commissioned a 2 lakh MTPA capacity Granulated SSP plant at MIDC, Mahad, in State of Maharashtra, which were sold under the brand name Super 16 in year 2015. In 2016, the NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus & Potassium) Plant A was revamped for a capacity of 1350 MTPD of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) / 1,600 MTPD of NPK fertilizers. The mechanical project commissioned in January, 2016.During the year 2015-16, Zuari Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (ZFCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company acquired additional stake of 36.56% in the equity share capital of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (MCFL), subsequent to which MCFL became a subsidiary of ZFCL and consequently subsidiary of the Compa
The Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹208.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd is ₹878.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd is 28.19 and 5.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd is ₹151.15 and ₹268 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.82%, 3 Years at 23.00%, 1 Year at 10.95%, 6 Month at -1.47%, 3 Month at 8.23% and 1 Month at -13.90%.
