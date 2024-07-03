iifl-logo-icon 1
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Share Price

208.84
(-5.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

  Open 219.5
  Day's High 221.78
  52 Wk High 268
  Prev. Close 221.45
  Day's Low 208
  52 Wk Low 151.15
  Turnover (lac) 534.2
  P/E 28.19
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 42.65
  EPS 7.85
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 878.34
  Div. Yield 0
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

219.5

Prev. Close

221.45

Turnover(Lac.)

534.2

Day's High

221.78

Day's Low

208

52 Week's High

268

52 Week's Low

151.15

Book Value

42.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

878.34

P/E

28.19

EPS

7.85

Divi. Yield

0

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.17%

Foreign: 18.17%

Indian: 47.03%

Non-Promoter- 1.27%

Institutions: 1.27%

Non-Institutions: 33.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.06

42.06

42.06

42.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

160.88

128.01

-193.23

-150.69

Net Worth

202.94

170.07

-151.17

-108.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

2,012.62

4,647.56

4,076.51

yoy growth (%)

-99.99

-56.69

14

-22.55

Raw materials

-0.09

-1,719.34

-3,380.03

-2,975.11

As % of sales

90.49

85.42

72.72

72.98

Employee costs

-4.38

-82.64

-93.02

-91.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-101.49

-855.21

64.67

-15.41

Depreciation

-3.67

-50.38

-42.58

-39.2

Tax paid

0

-30.23

-8.79

19.38

Working capital

-559.28

-2,039.16

62.45

-771.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.99

-56.69

14

-22.55

Op profit growth

-93.49

-230.47

15.66

54.12

EBIT growth

-103.91

-213.16

20.94

8.44

Net profit growth

25.45

-550.53

-169.5

568.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,595.46

4,552.62

3,589.8

2,403.74

3,042.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,595.46

4,552.62

3,589.8

2,403.74

3,042.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

200.45

636

225.05

149.19

124.97

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S K Poddar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Akshay Poddar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dipankar Chatterji

Executive Director

NITIN MANGUESH KANTAK

Independent Director

Reena Suraiya

Independent Director

Amandeep

Non Executive Director

Athar Shahab

Independent Director

Sanjeev Aga

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Asheeba Pereira

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited, was founded by eminent Indian industrialist Late Dr KK Birla in 1967, which started the manufacturing operations in 1974. Incorporated in 2009, the Company is the flagship company of Adventz Group and leading the agriculture vertical of the Group, under the leadership of Mr. Saroj Kumar Poddar. Zuari is a single-window agricultural solution provider, and partners with Indian farmers for progress and prosperity. The Company is also into trading business of complex fertilizers, water soluble fertilizers, Pesticides and seeds. It caters to demand of farmers across the country; through its Jai Kisaan brand of Fertilizers. It enables agricultural self sufficiency and economic independence by providing fertilisers that are both affordable and effective. The Company commissioned a 2 lakh MTPA capacity Granulated SSP plant at MIDC, Mahad, in State of Maharashtra, which were sold under the brand name Super 16 in year 2015. In 2016, the NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus & Potassium) Plant A was revamped for a capacity of 1350 MTPD of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) / 1,600 MTPD of NPK fertilizers. The mechanical project commissioned in January, 2016.During the year 2015-16, Zuari Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (ZFCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company acquired additional stake of 36.56% in the equity share capital of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (MCFL), subsequent to which MCFL became a subsidiary of ZFCL and consequently subsidiary of the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹208.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd is ₹878.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd is 28.19 and 5.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd is ₹151.15 and ₹268 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd?

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.82%, 3 Years at 23.00%, 1 Year at 10.95%, 6 Month at -1.47%, 3 Month at 8.23% and 1 Month at -13.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.21 %
Institutions - 1.27 %
Public - 33.52 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

