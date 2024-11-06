iifl-logo-icon 1
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

198.64
(2.37%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:09:27 PM

Zuari Agro Chem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Nov 202425 Nov 2024
Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25-11-2024 PFA board meeting outcome dated 25-11-2024
Board Meeting6 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
ZUARI AGRO CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024. Please find attached unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
ZUARI AGRO CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202416 May 2024
ZUARI AGRO CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 PFA Board Meeting Outcome PFA Board Meeting Outcome PFA Board Meeting outcome for re-appointment of Mrs. Reena Suraiya, Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
ZUARI AGRO CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday 7th February 2024 to consider inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Further we wish to inform you that the Trading Window will continue to remain closed till 9th February 2024 i.e 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Board Meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)

