Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25-11-2024 PFA board meeting outcome dated 25-11-2024

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

ZUARI AGRO CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024. Please find attached unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

ZUARI AGRO CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 16 May 2024

ZUARI AGRO CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 PFA Board Meeting Outcome PFA Board Meeting Outcome PFA Board Meeting outcome for re-appointment of Mrs. Reena Suraiya, Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024