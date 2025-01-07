Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
2,012.62
4,647.56
4,076.51
yoy growth (%)
-99.99
-56.69
14
-22.55
Raw materials
-0.09
-1,719.34
-3,380.03
-2,975.11
As % of sales
90.49
85.42
72.72
72.98
Employee costs
-4.38
-82.64
-93.02
-91.78
As % of sales
4,122.85
4.1
2
2.25
Other costs
-24.63
-656.64
-832.66
-714.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23,177.79
32.62
17.91
17.51
Operating profit
-29.01
-446
341.83
295.54
OPM
-27,291.15
-22.16
7.35
7.24
Depreciation
-3.67
-50.38
-42.58
-39.2
Interest expense
-118.34
-424.61
-315.82
-330.02
Other income
49.53
65.79
81.24
58.26
Profit before tax
-101.49
-855.21
64.67
-15.41
Taxes
0
-30.23
-8.79
19.38
Tax rate
0
3.53
-13.59
-125.74
Minorities and other
-135.62
-2.53
0
0
Adj. profit
-237.12
-887.97
55.88
3.97
Exceptional items
0
698.96
-13.93
-64.33
Net profit
-237.12
-189
41.95
-60.36
yoy growth (%)
25.45
-550.53
-169.5
568.29
NPM
-2,23,068.57
-9.39
0.9
-1.48
