Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

216.56
(3.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:13 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

2,012.62

4,647.56

4,076.51

yoy growth (%)

-99.99

-56.69

14

-22.55

Raw materials

-0.09

-1,719.34

-3,380.03

-2,975.11

As % of sales

90.49

85.42

72.72

72.98

Employee costs

-4.38

-82.64

-93.02

-91.78

As % of sales

4,122.85

4.1

2

2.25

Other costs

-24.63

-656.64

-832.66

-714.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23,177.79

32.62

17.91

17.51

Operating profit

-29.01

-446

341.83

295.54

OPM

-27,291.15

-22.16

7.35

7.24

Depreciation

-3.67

-50.38

-42.58

-39.2

Interest expense

-118.34

-424.61

-315.82

-330.02

Other income

49.53

65.79

81.24

58.26

Profit before tax

-101.49

-855.21

64.67

-15.41

Taxes

0

-30.23

-8.79

19.38

Tax rate

0

3.53

-13.59

-125.74

Minorities and other

-135.62

-2.53

0

0

Adj. profit

-237.12

-887.97

55.88

3.97

Exceptional items

0

698.96

-13.93

-64.33

Net profit

-237.12

-189

41.95

-60.36

yoy growth (%)

25.45

-550.53

-169.5

568.29

NPM

-2,23,068.57

-9.39

0.9

-1.48

