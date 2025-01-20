Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.02
-31.02
13.92
-16.21
Op profit growth
-192.48
-141.57
13.65
72.31
EBIT growth
-170.69
-152.47
19.98
56.12
Net profit growth
-80.41
-721.75
-687.3
-80.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.55
-4.43
7.36
7.38
EBIT margin
8.33
-5.65
7.42
7.05
Net profit margin
-6.53
-16
1.77
-0.34
RoCE
5.73
-5.19
8.36
6.88
RoNW
-14.61
-22.2
2.27
-0.4
RoA
-1.12
-3.67
0.49
-0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-30.02
-183.68
34.67
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1
Cash EPS
-53.51
-216.98
11.04
-23.6
Book value per share
46.64
81.12
348.26
325.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.02
-0.33
13.86
0
P/CEPS
-1.69
-0.28
43.5
-15.37
P/B
1.94
0.76
1.37
1.11
EV/EBIDTA
6.05
-19.14
10.21
10.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
-19.15
Tax payout
18,411.72
4.47
-17.08
84.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
202.96
204.3
172.11
216.41
Inventory days
58.47
58.26
44.17
41.06
Creditor days
-199.92
-120.13
-69.17
-61.2
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.99
0.52
-1.33
-1.02
Net debt / equity
6.33
8.92
2.96
3.09
Net debt / op. profit
6.03
-13.68
8.1
8.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.36
-75.58
-71.39
-71.73
Employee costs
-4.08
-3.49
-2.24
-2.51
Other costs
-22.99
-25.36
-18.99
-18.36
