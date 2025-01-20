iifl-logo-icon 1
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Key Ratios

209.33
(2.84%)
Jan 20, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.02

-31.02

13.92

-16.21

Op profit growth

-192.48

-141.57

13.65

72.31

EBIT growth

-170.69

-152.47

19.98

56.12

Net profit growth

-80.41

-721.75

-687.3

-80.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.55

-4.43

7.36

7.38

EBIT margin

8.33

-5.65

7.42

7.05

Net profit margin

-6.53

-16

1.77

-0.34

RoCE

5.73

-5.19

8.36

6.88

RoNW

-14.61

-22.2

2.27

-0.4

RoA

-1.12

-3.67

0.49

-0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-30.02

-183.68

34.67

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1

Cash EPS

-53.51

-216.98

11.04

-23.6

Book value per share

46.64

81.12

348.26

325.01

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.02

-0.33

13.86

0

P/CEPS

-1.69

-0.28

43.5

-15.37

P/B

1.94

0.76

1.37

1.11

EV/EBIDTA

6.05

-19.14

10.21

10.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

-19.15

Tax payout

18,411.72

4.47

-17.08

84.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

202.96

204.3

172.11

216.41

Inventory days

58.47

58.26

44.17

41.06

Creditor days

-199.92

-120.13

-69.17

-61.2

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.99

0.52

-1.33

-1.02

Net debt / equity

6.33

8.92

2.96

3.09

Net debt / op. profit

6.03

-13.68

8.1

8.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.36

-75.58

-71.39

-71.73

Employee costs

-4.08

-3.49

-2.24

-2.51

Other costs

-22.99

-25.36

-18.99

-18.36

